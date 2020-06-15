The Hylton Performing Arts Center has announced its decision to suspend the presentation of “traditional, live, professional public performances or events” inside its Manassas venues through fall of 2020.
This includes its annual Hylton Presents, HyltonFamily Series, Hylton Center EXTRA!, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots performances, according to a news release from the arts center. The Hylton Center is currently exploring alternatives with its network of community-based arts organizations and other rental partners for their fall programming, according to the news release.
The Hylton Center, part of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and located on Mason’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas, has been dark since March 13, “in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19,” the news release said.
“Armed with as much information as we could gather on the science, public health, and risk mitigation aspects of the virus required to be in place when attending or participating in a performance, we concluded that there is no good way to provide a safe, comfortable, and artistically satisfying environment inside our spaces as long as the current social distancing guidelines are in effect,” Rick Davis, Dean of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, said in a statement.
“We like to say that the arts create community, and in moments like we’re going through right now as a country, that has never been truer, more vital, or more challenging. But these moments also have a way of inspiring creativity, and we are working hard to find meaningful ways to connect with you, our community, until it’s safe and comfortable to return to our venues,” Dean said.
The Hylton Center is “pursuing creative opportunities for digital programming, and exploring and safe and artistically satisfying options for in-person programming for the remainder of 2020,” according to the news release.
Davis will be joined by Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the Center’s Director of Programming for “Moving Forward: A Conversation with the Hylton Center” on June 24 at 7 p.m., in an effort to share more about the decision and provide an opportunity for questions from patrons. For details, visit https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/virtual-conversation-with-the-hylton.
Current ticketholders for events scheduled in fall 2020 will be contacted with ticket options as soon as information is available regarding either postponements or cancellations, the news release said.
The Center for the Arts in Fairfax, which is also operated by Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, has suspended professional performances and events through 2020 as well.
