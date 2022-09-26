Skyline Hydroponics is hosting a friendly dragon on its roof right now to help highlight the Warrenton Wizard Walk coming to town Oct. 15. At the shop, Robert Stephens explained that the store, at 32 Waterloo St. (Suite G1), will host a “herbology” activity for children during the Wizard Walk.
Skyline Hydroponics is a disabled veteran/family owned business that sells gardening supplies for mostly indoor growing.
The Warrenton Wizard Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free day of wizard-themed entertainment and activities will celebrate iconic fantasy collections, including Narnia, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and the Wizard of Oz, according to a press release from organizers.
Featuring a yo-yo master, a Professor Snape-inspired magic show, a stilt walker and more, the event will expand on last year’s successful event that brought hundreds of visitors to Old Town.
The Warrenton Wizard Walk will also feature themed menu items at local restaurants and food trucks, as well as imaginative activities in local businesses, including The Warrenton Hobby Shoppe, Blue Ridge Cyclery, Sherrie’s Stuff, Haute Cakes and many more.
Participants in the Warrenton Wizard Walk can begin their journey by picking up a “Wizarding Passport” at Warrenton Town Hall anytime during the event. While there, they can also see “The Warrenton Warbler,” a wizarding newspaper created by The Fauquier Times. The newspaper, with moving photographs and magic-inspired local stories, will be featured on the big screen at Town Hall all day.
The passport will lead visitors on a journey throughout Old Town with all participating local businesses divided into their “Whimsical Wizard Houses.” Quests to be completed include riding a magic carpet at Miller Carpets, meeting a local fantasy children’s author at The Open Book or indulging in a scoop of wizardish ice cream at Ellie’s Place.
The first 1,000 seekers to complete three quests in each house, have their passports stamped and returned to Town Hall will receive a commemorative coin made by local engravers at Quilting Essentials.
An unlimited number of diligent seekers are encouraged to turn in their passports for entry into a grand-prize raffle.
One of the event’s organizers, Cammie Fuller of The Open Book, said, “From J.R.R. Tolkien, to Tui T. Sutherland to C.S. Lewis, fantasy books have broad and enduring appeal. Many beloved books have been made into movies and TV shows so that entire generations have grown up seeking out magical wardrobes and learning the rules of Quidditch.” She invited fantasy fans of all ages to join in the fun.
Sponsors of the Warrenton Wizard Walk include Allen Real Estate, Blue Ridge Cyclery, Quilting Essentials, Latitudes, The Open Book and Studio Luxe, as well as the many and varied Old Town businesses working to bring the festival to life.
The Warrenton Wizard Walk will take place rain or shine, with rain locations available for all outdoor entertainment.
Those interested in more information about the Warrenton Wizard Walk may email Experience Old Town Warrenton at director@oldtownwarrenton.org or follow Wizard Walk updates on Facebook and Instagram @warrentonwizardwalk #warrentonwizardwalk #warrentonwizardwalk2022.
