Spring steeplechase awards
The Virginia Point-to-Point Association season winners were recognized at an awards party last week at Buchanan Hall in Upperville.
Steward Wayne Van Sant received a special recognition award, with Abigail Walker taking the Phillip Hughes memorial grooms’ award.
Apprentice Elizabeth Scully won the Good Hands and Heels award.
Riverdee Stables’ Lonely Weekend was named point-to-point timber horse of the year.
Announcer Mike Hughes was presented the Masters award.
Complete results are at centralentryoffice.com.
The summer steeplechase circuit moves to Colonial Downs east of Richmond. Hurdle races are scheduled July 11, 18 and 25; Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; and Sept. 5. Details are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
Orange County Hounds Pimple ‘Best in Show’
The local Orange County Hounds were the big winners at the Bryn Mawr Hound Show in Pennsylvania last weekend, winning the prestigious Best in Show title with OCH Pimple.
Like her win in the American ring from the Virginia Foxhound Club show the week prior, Pimple rose to her overall title by winning as Entered American bitch and top American hound.
OCH huntsman Reg Spreadborough handled the champion.
Volunteer call
Volunteers are being sought to help at the Aug. 24 to 28 Great Meadow International and the Sept. 24 to 25 Old Tavern horse trials.
No experience is required, and volunteers will be given schooling vouchers for practicing at the Great Meadow course near The Plains.
Sign up at greatmeadowinternational.com.
