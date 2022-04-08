Old Dominion races return to Ben Venue
Three national champion jockeys are entered in Saturday's Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point, with race officials saying entries on the overflowing card are the strongest in years.
Almost 100 horses are entered in 10 carded races – with splits likely in at least three of the day’s events.
The steeplechase horse population rebounded strongly this season, said race chair and hunt joint-master Debbie Welch. Plus, with the Orange County Hounds races canceled for 2022, the Old Dominion meet stands as one of the last point-to-point opportunities for horses and horsemen headed to the rich sanctioned circuit that begins locally in two weeks.
The April 9 program at historic Ben Venue Farm in Rappahannock County is also one of very few point-to-points offering cash prizes – the races pay out a “runner’s reward” to each Virginia-owned or trained starter. The bonus is paid from a fund filled from off-track betting revenue from the Colonial Downs OTB network around Richmond and in Southside.
Leading trainer and rider of the day each get a $1,000 bonus.
Graham Watters, Ross Geraghty and Gerard Galligan have each won the National Steeplechase Association rider title. Hall of Fame trainer Jack Fisher also heads to ODH, with current leading trainer Leslie Young set to saddle a pair.
Racing begins at noon over hurdles, over timber and on the turf. The popular side-saddle ’chase is carded as the day’s sixth race. The ODH date -- one month before the rich Virginia Gold Cup meet -- makes it a popular stop for Virginia horsemen. And the Ben Venue course is a natural bowl, one mile around, and considered among the top three steeplechase courses in the nation, sanctioned or unsanctioned.
ODH hosts a hunter pace Sunday, April 10 at the club’s hunter trial course in Orlean. Admission is free to spectate at the hunter pace.
Complete entries can be viewed at centralentryoffice.com. Call (540) 270-3585 for ticket information. ODH details are online: theolddominionhounds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.