After the final notes of “Yes, it’s all for the Best,” the cast of “Godspell” collapses on the stage, exhausted after tap dancing their way through the vaudeville-style number and finishing with a Rockette-style flourish. When they hit the floor, breathing heavy, they aren’t acting.
The number that proceeds “It’s all for the Best” -- “Bless the Lord my Soul” -- is equally energetic. At a recent rehearsal at Hope Theater at Vint Hill, the cast agreed that the 2011 Broadway revival of “Godspell” is challenging, but worth the hundreds of hours of preparation.
All 10 members of the cast are on stage throughout the two-hour show, which tells the story of Jesus Christ and his disciples in parables, primarily from the gospel of Matthew. The original 1971 version of the musical takes place in the streets of a city, but the Hope Theater version is set in a 2022-relateable coffee shop.
Auditions were held in December and rehearsals started in January – four times a week for roughly three hours. Because there is so much singing and dancing, there was a lot of individual, at-home work too, said Kelly Snow, 32, who plays the role of Jesus. He said his long black beard was more of a two-year COVID project than a “Godspell” project, but said, “I got emotionally attached to the beard” and fortunately, Scott [Heine, director] felt it was OK for the role.”
Snow, who has been involved with theater since middle school, but hadn’t been in a show since “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 2012, said that he was “overwhelmed with joy” when he was cast. But then had a second thought: “Oh my God, now I have to do this.”
Talking after a mid-February rehearsal, Snow said the musical numbers were starting to feel good, but that they hadn’t run the show all the way through yet, and the set was just beginning to come together.
Dancing is not his specialty, said Snow, and he had never strapped on tap shoes before being cast as the most famous person in history, but by the time the show had entered its final month of rehearsals, the dancing was smooth and professional. “The songs and dance numbers in the show are all different styles and include a lot of complicated moves. Putting them all together has been exciting,” he said.
Snow is an analyst for the federal government and is beginning his third year of working remotely from his home in Springfield. He is happy to have the comradery of his fellow actors. “This show is very collaborative. We are on stage all the time. There is no break. We have to rely on each other.” He added, “Right now, I don’t know what I’d do without this show.”
Katy Benko Miner is the vocal director for “Godspell.” Her flawless voice also takes the lead in “Bless the Lord my Soul.” A professional singer with years of experience – from Nashville, Tennessee to Washington D.C. – she gives voice lessons at The Vocal Studio of Katy Benko in Broad Run. She has performed in several theater productions at Fauquier Community Theatre, including the same “Jesus Christ Superstar” where Snow performed, and “Always, Patsy Cline,” in which she played the lead.
Miner, 39, is thrilled to be a part of “Godspell,” alongside “so much talent, working so hard.” Like everyone else in the cast, Miner has a lot to juggle. In addition to her business, she has four children, from 4 to 11 years old.
Rachel Marineau is another member of the ensemble whose time is split between children and performing. She and her husband have three children who she cares for before putting on her well-worn tap shoes for evening rehearsals. “My husband is very supportive,” she said, with an appreciative smile.
Marineau said she grew up loving musical theater. She was looking for a local outlet after moving to Warrenton 11 years ago; she is another veteran of FCT’s “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” playing Mary Magdalene in that production.
By that mid-February rehearsal, Heine was pleased at how “Godspell” was progressing. “We are right on schedule,” he said. Heine has directed a lot of shows and he said, “the cast and crew are the cream of the crop. The actors, the five-piece band (on stage for the whole show), the light and sound guys. All the pieces are coming together with a lot of experience.”
He said that his strategy was to build the music and dance skills first. He grinned, remembering, “There was that delightful moment when I realized they had learned all of it.”
Heine said that “Godspell” was the first show Hope Theater put on with students in 2007. High school and college students put on a full Broadway musical in just five days as part of the Hope Theater summer camps. Heine wanted to do “Godspell” with adults, “but then COVID didn’t let that happen.”
Heine pointed out that the revival version of the show has a lot of new music and was all orchestrated from scratch. One number, the “Tower of Babble,” is meant to be performed in nine-part harmony, acapella. “That’s hard,” he said. “A lot of folks cheat to make it easier, but we decided to do it the hard way.”
“Godspell” is a special show, he said, pointing out that the musical has ten leads; everyone has a solo where they can shine.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of really good productions, but every so often a show has the ability to bring the audience in, so the audience experiences it as their own story. This is magic.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
