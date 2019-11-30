The arts have a way of making holidays extra special; events become part of traditions year after year. Artistic light displays, musical theater, concerts, ballets, exhibits, stories and books all add to the enjoyment of the holiday season. The festive events are ones that are looked forward to all year. Enjoy experiencing the arts during the holidays, cherishing old traditions, and creating new ones with friends, family and the community.
The Bull Run Festival of Lights
The 2.5 miles of spectacular festive light displays to drive through continues through Jan. 5 at the Bull Run Regional Park, 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville. The schedule is Monday to Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday and holidays from 5:30 to 10 p.m. (holidays include Nov. 28, Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan 1.) Tickets range from $20 to $25 depending on night and there are weekday discount coupons. There are also carnival rides for additional ticket purchases and a holiday village open on certain dates. For more information www.bullrunfestivaloflights.com or call 703-631-0550.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”
This musical comedy is presented by Fauquier Community Theatre at the Vint Hill Theatre on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. The show is set in the early ’60s and adapted from Barbara Robinson’s classic story about the unruly children in the Herdman family. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are adults $22, seniors $20, and youth $18. To reserve tickets and for more information, visit www.FCTstage.org or call 540-349-8760.
Sky Meadows State Park
The community is invited to enjoy Sky Meadows’ Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Sky Meadows' Historic Area comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays with costumed interpreters telling stories of holidays past, as well as sounds of the season in Mount Bleak House. Visit each of the houses in the park's Historic Area and discover how the people who called Sky Meadows "home" celebrated the holidays from 1843 to 1943. Cost is $7 car for park entrance fee. Children and families can also stop by to visit Santa and have photos taken for a donation to the Friends of Sky Meadows.
“A Nutcracker Tea”
Join members of the cast of “The Nutcracker” from The Centre Performing Arts Company for a magical Tea Party. Hosted by Experience Old Town Warrenton, Lasley Centre for the Performing Arts, and Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance, there will be three tea times of 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The festive themed tea will be prepared by the Gâteau Bakery and Tea Room and served at the Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance, 92 Main St., Suite 104 in Old Town Warrenton. There are both adult and children’s menus, including scones, tea sandwiches sugar plum truffles, tea and more delicacies. Ticket prices are $28 for children and $35 for adults and may be reserved here: www.insidenovatix.com/events/A-Nutcracker-Tea-Three-Seatings-12--1-2019.
“A Chanticleer Christmas”
A Chanticleer Christmas concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The music is a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, gospel melodies and Christmas carols performed by the 12 male voices of Chanticleer. Tickets range from $33 to $55. To reserve tickets and for more information, visit www.hyltoncenter.org. A pre-performance discussion begins in Hylton’s Merchant Hall one hour prior to the performance.
2019 Annual Messiah Sing-A-Long
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., students from Osbourn Park, Patriot, and Brentsville district high schools will come together under the direction of Osbourn’s choir director, Dominick Izzo, for their annual Messiah Sing-A-Long. An all-student choir and orchestra with professional soloists perform Handel’s timeless masterpiece at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 seniors (65 and older), $5 children and youth (ages 5-17), and free (ages 4 and under). Reserve seats at www.hyltoncenter.org.
Warrenton annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
It is the 33rd year of this community parade with hundreds of participants. Floats, cars, firetrucks, bands, dancers, musicians, all make their way to the courthouse for the tree lighting on Main Street in Warrenton’s Historic District. The parade takes place on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.
“Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity”
The Creative and Performing Arts Center presents the musical, “Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity” on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hylton Center on George Mason’s Manassas campus, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The show is described as “a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ wrapped in a modern and soul-stirring classic. More than just a musical, this joyous theater experience depicts Christmas through the lens of African-American culture, articulated by Langston Hughes’ poetic narrative, scripture, diverse music genres, and evocative dance.” This performance is family friendly and tickets for reserved seating range in price from $25 to $35. For tickets and additional information, visit www.hyltoncenter.org or phone the box office at 703-993-7759.
“Christmas is Coming”
Warrenton Chorale presents a festive holiday concert on Dec. 5, 6, and 7 at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton. Thursday and Friday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s concert is at 3 p.m. The event will introduce the chorale’s new artistic director Mary DeMarco Roland. Performances include The Warrenton Chorale with the Velocity Handbell Ensemble and the P.B. Smith Elementary Honor Choir. Tickets available at the door or at participating merchants: adults are $15 and youth K-12 are $5. For ticket venues and other information go to: www.warrentonchorale.org
“Story Time”
Manassas Symphony Orchestra presents a family concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. with three timeless stories: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Peter and the Wolf” narrated by special guests. George Pekarsky, concertmaster of the American Youth Philharmonic, will perform Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy.” An Indoor “Light and Music Show Spectacular” is the finale of the concert which takes place at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets prices are $20 adults; $16 seniors (62 +), active and retired military, and educators; free for students (through college). Order tickets online at www.hyltoncenter.org. For more information call the box office at 703-993-7759.
Santa at the Caboose
Join in the fun on Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a visit with Santa Claus in Warrenton's vintage railroad caboose. Sing along with the carolers and enjoy refreshments of cookies, hot chocolate, and roasted marshmallows. Children are reminded to bring any letters to Santa as there will be a Santa mailbox on site which serves as a great photo opportunity. The event is presented by Fauquier County Parks & Recreation and sponsored in part by the Friends of the Warrenton Caboose. Enjoy the fun at the caboose located on the Warrenton Branch Greenway off of Fourth Street behind the restaurant Claire’s at The Depot.
“The Nutcracker”
The Lasley Centre for the Performing Arts in conjunction with the Centre Performing Arts Company is pleased to present its seventh annual full-length production of “The Nutcracker” for the 2019 holiday season. The performances are on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Tickets are for general admission and discounted for advance purchases online until one week prior to the production of $25 for adults, and $20 for seniors age 65 and older and children under 12 years of age. All tickets at the door will be $30. To reserve tickets, visit www.lasleycentre.com or www.centrecompany.org. For additional information, call 540-905-8311.
Blue Ridge Chorale
Enjoy 70 voices in a Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Chorale concert is a collection of songs that the chorale says “are sure to inspire, lift your heart, and soothe your mind.” The concert is free, and no tickets are required. Free will donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, visit www.brcsings.com.
“Breakfast with Clara”
Hosted by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet and Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet, the public is invited on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet cast members from “The Nutcracker” including Clara, the Nutcracker, the Peacock, the Mouse Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy while enjoying breakfast. Activities include crafts and photo booths. The event is free. Space is limited and advance reservations are required either through the Facebook event or by calling 703-791-4500. The event will take place at Ordway Conservatory at 13456 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
“Handel’s Messiah”
Piedmont Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday traditional concert on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Vocalists include Emily Casey and Nakia Verner, as well as members of The Reston Chorale. The rarely heard Vivaldi Triple Violin Concerto will be performed by Concertmaster H. Lee Brewster, Associate Concertmaster Jason Labrador and Principal Second Violin Matthew Gattuso. Tickets are for reserved seating: $30 for seniors, $35 for adults, youth 18 and under free. For more information, visit www.piedmontsymphony.org.
“A Celtic Family Christmas”
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy from Cape Breton along with their seven children will perform Celtic music, lively step dancing and heartwarming family stories on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at Hylton Performing Arts, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Known as “a superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer MacMaster has built a thriving career with her electrifying playing and live performances. Her husband, Donnell, is also a renowned solo fiddler, formerly the front man for the acclaimed family group, Leahy.” Tickets range from $33 to $55 and may be reserved at www.hyltoncenter.org or by phoning the box office at 703-993-7759. A pre-performance discussion begins in Merchant Hall one hour prior to the performance.
Bealeton Library Annual Holiday Program
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., join in the festive activities including making crafts, visiting with Santa, caroling and enjoying the Christmas tree lighting. The event talks place at the Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton. Children will receive a book as a gift from Santa. The event is free. Space is limited and registration is required. Lighting of the tree and caroling takes place at 6 p.m. Call 540-422-8500 to register and for more information.
“Holiday Sing-a-Long with Peter McCory”
Fauquier County Parks & Recreation presents this very entertaining “one-man band and singer” on Dec. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Marshall Community Center, 4133-A Rector Road. Peter McCory performs for kids, who love the sing-a-long, dancing, clapping, and laughing good time. Tickets are $7 either payable at the door or available in advance at Marshall Community Center, 4133A Rectortown Road, Marshall. (Tickets are not available online for this event.) For additional information call 540-422-8580.
“Living Christmas Tree”
Warrenton United Methodist Church presents this 19th annual event of holiday sights and sounds adding some new artistic dimensions. Performance dates are Dec. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 and 15 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. While the event is free, a limited number of select tickets in a special reserved section will be available at each performance for $10. Free and select tickets are available on a first come, first served, basis online from the church website at www.warrentonumc.org or directly at www.lct2019.org. For questions, email lct@warrentonumc.org or call the church at 540-347-1367, ext. 125. Warrenton United Methodist Church is located at 341 Church St., Warrenton.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Prince William Little Theatre presents this classic about how Charlie Brown accepts Lucy’s challenge to direct the school Christmas pageant and the search for the true meaning of the season. Performances run from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22 on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show takes place at the Gregory Family Theater in the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
For more information and the link to purchase tickets, visit www.pwlt.org.
“An Interactive Nutcracker”
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet and Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet presents a production of “The Nutcracker” that also has children in the audience join in. Director Sara Ordway said, “During act one, children in the audience will be invited up on stage to join Clara and her friends. Each year there is a new interactive feature." There are two performances on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and may be purchased at www.ordwayballet.com. For additional information, call 703-791-4500.
“Clara's Christmas/ Vivaldi's Autumn & Winter”
Asaph Dance Ensemble presents Clara’s Christmas/Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 15 at the Hylton Center at George Mason in Manassas. Performances at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Clara’s Christmas” is the inspiring interpretation of the traditional ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Back by popular demand, also on the program is Handel's "Messiah" choreographed by Robin Conrad Sturm. This performance is family friendly.
Tickets: $30 adults; $20 seniors (65+), children (12 years and younger
Music for the Holly-Days
Fauquier Community Band presents a free holiday concert of holiday favorites on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road. Visit www.fauquiercommunityband.com
Manassas Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker”
Northern Virginia’s popular production of “The Nutcracker” returns in a festive holiday celebration. Performances Dec. 18 to 23 at Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Visit with Santa
Fauquier Library invites children for a Visit with Santa on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11 Winchester St. in historic Old Town Warrenton. Children will enjoy time with Santa, holiday activities, and Christmas stories. Give the gift of reading. For more information, visit: www.fauquierlibrary.org.
“Bethlehem Walk and Living Nativity”
Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, presents a free event for the whole family to enjoy in a time travel back to the birth of Jesus Christ. The event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. For those who would like to volunteer in helping with the event, email Margi Loesel at religioused@holytrinityparish.net.
“The Arts Lady” highlights local performing, visual, and literary art throughout the year. Ms. Smyers is a freelance writer and works in the field of Arts Management. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
