These Christmas trees make up “the forest of unclaimed wood.” They have been given a second life, crafted from of wood that has been salvaged from old houses. The trees may be found at Marshall Curated (8371 W. Main St., Marshall) for between $8 and $18, depending on the size.
Vallie’s Vintage Jewelry (on Main Street in The Plains) has hundreds of vintage jewelry pieces. This cultured pearl choker has two sapphires and a 14K clasp, for $395.
This gorgeous cutting board is made from olive wood and would make a perfect charcuterie board for a holiday party. It may be found at Vintage (4238 Frost St., Marshall) for $32.
Sherrie’s Stuff (77 Main St., Warrenton) features one-of-a kind handmade Christmas items, including these painted snowmen made from Mason jars. They are $10 and up, depending on the size.
This cute combo may be found at Little Luxe (9 South 5th St., Warrenton), which caters to tweens. The buffalo plaid dress gets a fashion boost from this black faux fur vest. They are $38 each.
Tri-County Feeds, Fashions and Finds (7408 John Marshall Highway, Marshall) offers the largest selection of Dubarry of Ireland goods in the United States. The brand offers premium clothing, outerwear and boots. The shirt pictured here is called the Japonica in red and navy plaid. The mid-weight flannel is priced at $129. The mid-weight navy lined vest paired with it is called the Rathdown and is made from recycled materials. It is priced at $139. The navy and brown boots are from the Kildare collection. They are $429.
This baking book is just in time for holiday baking with the kids. Find the “Big Fun Kids Baking Book” at The Open Book (104 Main Street, Warrenton) for $19.99.
This special holiday outfit is available at The Purple Pumpkin (92 Main St., Suite 101) for babies 3 to 6 months and also in youth sizes up to size 7. The two-piece holiday ensemble sells for $30.
A Bee Bella lavender and vanilla lip balm – at just $6.99 -- makes a perfect stocking stuffer. The Natural Marketplace (5 Diagonal St., Warrenton) sells the lip balm in several different flavors, as well as other clean-ingredient personal care products.
For the serious gardener, this water testing kit (center) can reveal what nutrients your water may have and in what amounts, so you can choose the best fertilizer for vegetables (left) or flowers (right). Robert Stephens at Skyline Hydroponics can answer questions at 32 Waterloo St. Warrenton, Suite G1. The fertilizers sell for $43 each and the water testing kit is $31. Buy all three as a package for $85.

