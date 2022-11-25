blue ridge cycle

This e-bike is a great commuter bike with a motor that can help the rider reach 20 to 28 mph. Some e-bikes in stock at Blue Ridge Cyclery (19 Main St.) have a range of about 35 miles, but this model is equipped with a booster battery that extends its range to 70 miles. It is a “pedal-assisted” bike, so the rider does have to be pedaling for the motor to kick in. This model runs $2,400. The booster is an extra $500.
old town britches

This unisex varsity jacket comes with either a yellow varsity letter or an orange one. The popular jacket may be found at Britches (20 Main St.) in sizes small to 2XL, for $265.
carter and spence

These Elliot Brown ladies’ and men’s watches are available exclusively at Carter and Spence, Ltd (41 Main St.). The London-made watches feature Swiss movement, are waterproof and come with a five-year warranty. The watches – which come in a variety of styles and colors -- range in price from $398 to $725.
hartman

This 14-carat white and yellow gold diamond pendant with brushed finish is on sale at Hartman Jewelers (36 Main St.) for $1,800.
framecraft

Janet Hill is the artist of this holiday print, available at Framecraft (64 Main St.) for $30. (The framed version is more expensive.)
hobby shoppe

RC vehicles will be a big seller this holiday season. The Warrenton Hobby Shoppe (46 Main St.) has a wide variety, ranging from $150 to $1,500. This Traxxas brand vehicle is the $150 TRX model. It comes in four colors and everything needed to get started.
haute cakes

Creative – and delicious -- advent calendars are for sale at Haute Cakes Pastry Shop (92 Main St.). The 12 Days of Cookies calendar is $40; the 12 Days of Surprises calendar is $60 and the 24 Days of Cookies version is $78.
studio luxe

Studio Luxe (92 Main St., Suite 102) is selling this floral fleece hoodie for $48. The semi-precious stone layered necklace is $22.
latitudes

A felt wreath from Nepal may be found at Latitudes (78 Main St.) for $52.
Amish this and that

This 38-inch marble maze has been made of wood by Amish craftsmen. It may be found at This n’ That Amish Outlet (52 Main St.) and sells for $370.95.

