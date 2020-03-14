Cold War Museum explores second Berlin air lift March 15
The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, will present a talk on March 15, by retired U.S. Air Force Col. G. H. “Hork” Dimon (USAF, ret.) titled “In the Shadows: The Secret, Intense Struggle to Mount a Second Berlin Airlift in 1961.”
In 1961, many eyes were focused on the Berlin Wall going up. At the same time, the Soviets had plans for another Berlin blockade.
This is the story of a small group of people, largely civilian engineers, who endured seven-day work weeks of intense, secret labor and dangerous circumstances to determine a solution, and then, in just four months’ time, design, build, test, transport to Germany and install a means to prevent such a blockade.
Dimon graduated from the U. S. Naval Academy in 1952 as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. After obtaining an MBA from the University of Chicago, he served as a strategic warfare analyst in the commanding general’s office at Andrews AFB followed by four years in Air Force Headquarters at the Pentagon, then tours at the Air Force Weapons Lab in Albuquerque, at NATO’s Advisory Group for Aerospace R&D in Paris, and one final tour in the Pentagon before retiring in 1979 after 27 years in the Air Force.
This is the 34th in a series of presentations sponsored by the museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, featuring expert eyewitnesses to significant Cold War events and activities. Presentations occur at the brewery, followed by special access to the museum (next door) with a tour for event participants.
If you go
Sunday, March 15
2 p.m.
Old Bust Head Brewing Company
7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill
Cost: Advance tickets are $35, including the presentation; a $7 coupon toward a craft beer draft, kombucha or other drink; a $20 contribution to the Cold War Museum; and special access to the museum (next door).
Tickets at the door, $45.
For tickets online, visit www.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact Executive Director Jason Hall at jason@coldwar.org or 703-283-4124.
Col. Mosby Sites Walking Tour
March 28, 12:30 p.m.
Explore the history of the Civil War with a walking tour highlighting the life of Col. John S. Mosby. This tour will guide visitors to numerous sites associated with the “Gray Ghost” and his legacy in Old Town Warrenton. Walking tour fee is $10/person, $8 for FHS members, and $5 for children under 12.
Tour will take approximately 45 minutes and start at the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail, 10 Ashby St., Warrenton.
History After Dark
April 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
$10 per child
Ever want to explore the museum after hours? Take a step back in time in Fauquier's historic jail with this special evening geared for ages 12 to 14. Learn some historic tales of past residents and journey back in time with a period craft. Pizza will be provided. Those with dietary restrictions are urged to contact the museum prior to the event. Space is limited.
Visit www.fauquierhistory.org.
Contact: 540-347-5525
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.