The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, will host a presentation by FBS historian John Fox on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. Cost is $35 in advance. At the door, $45.
Counterintelligence is a hard but critically necessary discipline for a modern nation to learn. In the United States, the FBI and the other intelligence services of the late 1930s faced a crucial need for CI in the face of World War II in Europe and the growing possibility of U.S. involvement in that war. With much to learn, and much help from British intelligence and U.S. cryptographic advancements, the FBI and its partners began to climb this steep learning curve.
The end of the war in 1945 didn't provide a pause in this, instead demanding that the Bureau and U.S. intelligence put their hard-learned lessons to the newly revealed intelligence threat from the USSR. And in dealing with these emergent threats, FBI CI was able to mature and focus proactively on threats from hostile intelligence services.
This presentation discusses this evolution, considers the challenges, successes, and failures of the Bureau and its partners and raises some of the perennial issues in modern counterintelligence.
John F. Fox Jr., has been the FBI historian since 2003. He was awarded a Ph.D. in modern American history from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 and an M.A. in political science from Boston College in 1993. His articles have appeared in a number of journals, the FBI’s website, and other venues. He has contributed chapters in several books and co-wrote “The FBI: A Centennial History” [GPO: Washington, DC, 2008]. Fox has been involved in several cooperative museum projects, including the temporary exhibit on the FBI and the media that was on display at the Newseum from June 2008 until June 2016. He has appeared in many documentaries in the U.S. and Europe, on C-SPAN, CBS Sunday News, CNN and Turner Classic Movies.
Event seating at the brewery is limited, and many prior presentations have sold out well in advance. It is suggested that you secure your tickets promptly. Questions? Call or email Jason Hall, 703-283-4124 (cell), jason@coldwar.org
