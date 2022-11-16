On Friday, Nov. 4, representatives from Hero’s Bridge in Warrenton visited residents and staff from Poets Walk Warrenton to conduct a pinning ceremony for veterans living at the facility. The ceremony began with a presentation of colors from the Liberty High School Junior ROTC.
Fourteen veterans, including one female Navy veteran, live at Poet’s Walk, a memory care facility. The veterans served in four branches of the U.S. military -- Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines -- during the Vietnam and Korean wars. Two served in both wars.
Hero’s Bridge volunteer and Navy veteran William Benner read the name of each veteran, who then received a pin and certificate presented by Hero’s Bridge staff.
The presentations were met with mixed emotions. One veteran from both the Vietnam and Korean wars had tears in his eyes as he received his pin. Others sat stoically, revealing little emotion. A round of applause accompanied each name.
Until last week, there was a 15th Poet’s Walk veteran; he served in the Navy during peacetime and died just days before the ceremony. A representative from Poet’s Walk accepted his certificate and pin on his behalf for his family.
Certificates read: “We pay special tribute to you for your military service to America and for advancing the universal hope of freedom and liberty for all.” Certificates were signed by Hero’s Bridge founder and CEOMolly Brooks.
After the ceremony, Capital Caring Health Client Relations Executive Nicole Largent, MM, MT-BC sang the “National Anthem,” the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” Many residents sang with her.
Hero’s Bridge coordinates pinning ceremonies to recognize the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans. While pinning ceremonies are held throughout the year, there is a concentration of them surrounding the observance of Veterans Day.
Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, ages 65 and older, by bridging veterans to a better quality of life through age-specific programs. These services are available to veterans wherever they live, at no expense to them or their families. The Hero’s Bridge website may be found at https://herosbridge.org/.
Aimée O’Grady is community outreach coordinator for Hero’s Bridge.
