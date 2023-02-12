© 2021 Jud McCrehin Photography LLC, not for sale or publication without consent from Jud McCrehin Photography LLC

Lawrence “John” Miles at his home in Culpeper. A U.S. Army Vietnam veteran,  Miles served from 1969 to 1970 in the 1st Calvary Division, 82nd Airborne. Afterward, he spent 42 years working in the equine community. Today, he is wheelchair dependent after a stroke in 2016, but still enjoys watching equestrian events. 

Jim Luven was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army’s Special Forces. 
Navy Veteran Caryl Buck is a livestock farmer.  

