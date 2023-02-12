Guardians of Freedom, a gallery of images celebrating the community’s aging veterans, is on display at the PATH Foundation (321 Walker Dr., Suite 301, Warrenton) through Feb. 17.
The display includes portraits of 15 male and female veterans representing World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm war eras from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. Sponsor Hero’s Bridge of Warrenton would like to add a U.S. Marine Corps veteran portrait this year.
“As we serve our veterans’ everyday needs, we learn much about them. The portraits became a unique way to share them with the community. While each portrait includes a brief biography, in many cases we have sat down with the portrait subject to collect a lengthier story that is shared on our website. We are fortunate to have collected these stories, and we realize we can’t collect them all. We hope people who view the portraits will be motivated to reach out to the veterans in their lives,” said Hero’s Bridge founder Molly Brooks.
Portrayed veterans include:
Three-time war veteran Col. Joseph Wood of The Plains, who had a flag flown above the D.C. Capitol on July 4, 2020, in appreciation of his service. He died in 2021 at the age of 96.
Navy Veteran Caryl Buck, who helped change the Naval Code for women and today is a livestock farmer.
Ed DeNeale, whose family members have served in every American conflict since 1701.
Air Force veteran Richard Koehnke, who flew 285 missions during two Vietnam tours and addressed students at Auburn Middle School in his jumpsuit last Veterans Day.
Carolyn Kirkland, a Navy nurse, who worked on an amputee ward and helped wounded soldiers recover with dignity. She remains a prominent advocate for veterans.
Vietnam Veteran Nick Travis, who found treatment for his post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms through the comfort of his therapy dog, EMBRY, who joins him in his portrait.
Korean War veteran Larry Corbin, who enjoys quiet days on his daughter’s farm. He spent 19 months in Korea.
Jim Van Luven, whose lifetime gag order as a Green Beret keeps him from sharing many of the most exciting stories from his 24 years in the Army Special Forces.
The youngest portrait subjects, Navy Veteran Richard Heppard and Army Veteran Bobby Brooks. The men accepted a self-imposed challenge of running one marathon every month for a year, to raise $26,200 for the Hero’s Bridge Village. On Dec.5, 2021, the duo finished their 12th marathon after logging a combined 2,785 miles of training and marathons between the two of them. They raised $9,400 for veterans.
Air Force veteran Richard Graham, WWII; Korean war Air Force veteran Carlton Cranor; and WWII Navy pilot Tom “Lee” White, who have all passed away.
The Guardians of Freedom exhibit has been displayed at the Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton Town Hall, Fauquier High School, Auburn Middle School, the former Gloria’s Listening Room, as well as senior residences in Culpeper County.
Holly Zuck took the photograph of Hepperd and Brooks; all other photos were taken by Jud McCrehin Photography. Framecraft of Warrenton donated all the canvas stretching work for the portraits.
Anyone interested in displaying the Guardians of Freedom portrait gallery may contact Aimée O’Grady at outreach@herosbridge.org.
Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, age 65 and older. Services are available to our heroes wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families. Learn more at herosbridge.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.