In lieu of the county's annual ceremony to honor veterans on Memorial Day, the Fauquier Times is preparing a slideshow of veterans we have lost, to be shown on Memorial Day, May 25.
Please send us photographs of your friends and loved ones who have served in the armed forces and are no longer with us.
Along with a photograph, please send the following information to rearl@fauquier.com:
- The name of the veteran, with rank
- Branch of service
- Years served
- Conflict they served in
Thank you helping us to honor these veterans so their service and sacrifices are not forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.