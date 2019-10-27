Veterans and their family members who have questions about veterans’ benefits are encouraged to attend a special briefing in Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 1.
Ken Wiseman, an accredited veterans service officer with extensive experience assisting Virginia veterans, will hold an information session at 11 a.m. at the PATH Resource Center, Fauquier conference room, 321 Walker Drive in Warrenton. (Enter building from the rear side and use stairs or elevator to the second floor.) More than 50 attendees attended a similar event held in January which led to numerous claims successfully processed and awarded to local beneficiaries.
Wiseman gears his presentation to veterans, spouses, widows and widowers, family members and those in military services or anyone with an interest or need for information and guidance in dealing with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Wiseman will provide up-to-date information, address questions and provide individual assistance about features, eligibility and application processes for benefits and services.
Subjects will include disability compensation, education and training, employment services, health care, home loans, life insurance, memorial benefits, pensions, as well as spouse, dependents and survivor benefits. Wiseman will also explain recent initiatives and pending legislation for assistance programs aimed at helping veterans, their families and survivors.
Following the presentation, Wiseman will also offer individual assistance sessions until 6 p.m. in the Rappahannock Room to prepare claims, follow-up on claims processing or submit appeals to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
There is no change to attend; this opportunity is offered free on behalf of local veterans.
While reservations are not required, they are helpful for planning purposes, scheduling individual assistance sessions and, if needed, to obtain assistance by volunteer drivers for local transportation to and from the event. Register in advance at www.letsvolunteer.org or email Bruce Campbell at brucea.campbell529@gmail/com.
