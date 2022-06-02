‘He was more a prophet than anything else’

The cover of the bulletin for Monday’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. depicted some of the highlights of the iconic civil rights activist’s life: the 1965 march to promote registration of Black voters in Alabama that ended in “Bloody Sunday” on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which in turn galvanized national support for the federal Voting Rights Act; the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama to protest the racial segregation of public services; his assassination on April 4, 1968 on a Memphis, Tennessee hotel balcony. (King had traveled to Memphis to support a sanitation workers’ union strike as they demanded safer working conditions and better pay. “We’ve got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King told workers on the night before he was murdered.)
But for two hours on Monday, as about 50 people gathered at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton for the 33rd annual “community celebration” of King’s legacy, King was not a secular civil rights activist whose main concern was pressing institutions and policymakers to shape a society in which everyone is treated fairly. Instead, King was a religious “prophet” sent by God to warn Christians that failure to adhere to biblical “morality” would result in catastrophe.
The theme of this year’s event, originally planned for January but postponed until this week, was “breaking the chains of injustice.” On Monday, though, those chains existed wholly on the spiritual plane — and could only be broken through spiritual action. There was no discussion of what “injustices” King opposed, or the repeated imprisonments — and ultimately death — he suffered because of his activism. If Black Americans or anyone else have suffered “injustice” in the more than five decades since King’s assassination, no one mentioned it Monday, nor did anyone urge those assembled to follow King’s example of “direct action,” as King described his activism in a 1963 letter that he penned in a Birmingham, Alabama jail cell and addressed to white religious leaders.
The keynote speaker, the Rev. Jewel Simmons of Providence Baptist Church in Orlean, preached a passionate sermon that was at times apocalyptic. “He was more a prophet than anything else,” Simmons said of King, drawing on texts from Leviticus, the Gospel of Matthew and the Apocalypse of John. “Before God destroys anyone, he always sends a prophet,” Simmons added at another point. “When Martin Luther King was alive, it was a time when God was alive.”
King’s legacy, Simmons summarized, was to act as an example of a spiritual warrior fighting against “the schemes of the devil” and staving off “the endless reign of meaningless chaos.” Those who opposed King during his lifetime, Simmons added, did so because King was “a Christian man.”
Whatever “injustice” does exist in the physical world, Simmons argued that Christians’ responsibility when faced with it is to look inward and to follow biblical teachings on morality more closely. “Sometimes, someone is going to persecute you,” Simmons said, paraphrasing his interpretation of the “Sermon on the Mount.” But “you’ve got to keep going,” Simmons said.
“Sometimes justice is not going to roll down like a mighty stream,” Simmons added later, alluding to one of King’s favorite passages from the Hebrew Bible. “But we still need to stand in God.” By doing this, he promised, “you will survive.”
When he did turn his attention to secular concerns, Simmons, an Air Force veteran, espoused American exceptionalism. “We are honored to call ourselves American citizens because it is only the United States that could have produced a Martin Luther King,” he said, arguing that someone like King could have never risen to prominence in other countries — in China and Russia, specifically. “We are a great nation, and we should be proud,” he said.
But it was a self-reflective form of Christianity, not any person or secular institution, to which Simmons and others urged listeners to direct their attention. A personal relationship with God and adherence to biblical morality are the only ways that people can find true solace, he said.
Deaconess Paulette Garner, of Mount Zion Church, wrote a poem for the occasion. “Injustice rules the day” she wrote, “Popular culture is in disarray and decay. … We are bound in a world of cruelty and duality.” The poem continued, "What can break the chains of injustice? Anger, bullets, revenge? No, they can’t do it!" Only “God’s restorative power can,” she wrote. “He, alone, can and will usher in his perfect justice.”
The community choir, assembled each year for the event, offered songs with a similar message. “I lift my eyes up to the heavens, because I know where my help comes from.” Another hymn directed listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand. … God will protect you.”
Youth essay contest winner André Harris, a rising junior at the Governor’s School at Innovation Park, read his entry and briefly alluded to King’s political activism and ways that people now could promote justice: namely, by voting and by supporting like-minded businesses. But he quickly returned to the spiritual theme of the day. “The most important thing we can do is pray,” he said.
A recording of the event is available here.
