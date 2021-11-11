A Christmas tale: Grace Episcopal presents ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
Its tale of hardship, redemption and the true meaning of Christmas has made “Amahl and the Night Visitors” a holiday classic since it was first presented on the CBS television network in 1951. Shakespeare Opera Theatre brings its version back to Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains for 4 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Attendees will be asked for a donation, but the 4 p.m. performance will be free for those with special needs. The production will have only a pianist accompanying the actors out of consideration for those with sensory issues. Christmas treats, crafts and a question-and-answer session with cast members will follow the matinee.
The 7 p.m. performance will offer a more expansive musical accompaniment of piano, flute and violin.
Admission is always free to first responders, active military members and low-income individuals.
Accessibility is important to the Shakespeare Opera Theatre, which has an “abilities committee” to ensure that those with disabilities can enjoy its productions.
“[Amahl] was supposed to be a one-off thing but it’s become ‘The Nutcracker’ of opera,” explained Lori Lind, managing director of the Shakespeare Opera Theatre. She explained that in the heartwarming story, the three kings are on their way to Bethlehem, travelling day and night. “They basically make a pit stop and find themselves in a shepherd’s home; we imagine it’s in Jordan.”
Appropriately for the story of Christmas, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” includes a miracle. The one-act performance runs about 50 minutes, and its leading role is a young boy, so the play is perfect for the younger crowd.
The six principal performers and a shepherd chorus of 10 present the dialogue of the show in song; a shepherd’s dance will delight audiences.
The cast – all professionally trained -- will work from a stage and the balcony in the hall.
Shakespeare Opera Theatre
Shakespeare Opera Theatre was a springboard for Clark Furlong, who starred in the lead role of Amahl in the 2018 production and has since won roles in HBO’s “Euphoria” and in “Prodigal Son” and “The Rookie” on network television.
“Amahl” was presented at Grace in 2019, but last year’s performance schedule was hammered by COVID.
“We were dark for about a year and a half since ‘Hamlet’ closed in February 2020. We feel especially blessed. We did lose major sponsors and had a $1,500 deficit, but individual donations filled in the gap,” Lind said.
A Shakespeare theater group in Alexandria wasn’t so lucky and didn’t survive, she added.
The SOT was founded in 2015, and Grace Episcopal has served as its home base since 2018. St. David’s Episcopal Church in Ashburn now hosts performances as well.
The SOT specializes in performing classical theater works with classical music. It opened its 2015 inaugural season with a production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” along with Berlioz’s opera based on the popular comedy.
“In five years, we’ve grown. We have three producers, a stage manager and have hired a public relations person,” said Lind. Her goal is to concentrate on the creative side and give up her managing director's administrative duties.
Lind comes from a background as a professional opera singer. She holds a doctorate in musical arts and has taught. She is also the organist and choirmaster at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, Virginia.
“Jason and also Weston have been instrumental in mentoring me in this career shift,” said Lind, referring to Jason Farris, the director of music at Grace Episcopal, and the Rev. Weston Mathews, the church rector.
To purchase tickets to “Amahl” or any of the troupe’s other productions, those interested may go to shakespeareoperatheatre.com.
Father and son shop offers imported rugs and repair services in The Plains
David and Dustin Aliff have built a solid reputation in Marshall as dealers and repairers of imported rugs over the course of 20 years. They moved to a storefront on busy Main Street in The Plains and are happy with the results since opening their doors on June 1.
“I’m so glad. I love it. It’s great to be seen. That’s huge. I don’t do a lot of advertising,” said Dustin Aliff, who is the son in the father and son business.
The Aliffs welcome browsers. They know a visit to the store can spark an unexpected purchase. They see it as “planting a seed.” And it works. A couple that stopped by after dining at The Front Porch restaurant in town made a $1,900 purchase at their shop, said David Aliff.
David’s Oriental Rugs & Care-full Carpets occupy adjoining spaces at 6487 and 6489 Main St. One half serves as a showroom, the other is a workshop where Dustin Aliff, who trained as a master weaver in Turkey, makes repairs and teaches others the craft. A full one-third of the shop’s business is in restoration or repair work.
David’s sells foreign-made, hand-stitched carpets and rugs. The Aliffs have a “Turkish connection” who scouts for merchandise to import to the shop. The shop carries or can acquire rugs from Afghanistan, Chechnya, China, India, Pakistan, Iran and Russia.
David’s also carries some Native American rugs and unique items such as a yurt, a ceremonial tent from Uzbekistan and a woven prayer textile known as a suzani, circa 1890, made in the Balkans. Rugs and textiles in the inventory at David’s range from $50 to $20,000.
“People don’t need an Oriental rug” to survive, said Dustin Aliff, but his customers appreciate the quality of a handmade rug. He sees interest among millennials as well as older folks. He said the younger set is “buying rugs in the $600 to $700 range,” he said.
For some buyers, it’s an investment.
“It’s their longevity, and they’ll go up in value,” David Aliff said, if they are regularly cleaned and repaired.
The value of a rug or carpet depends on the quality of materials used, the weave and the number of knots per square inch, whether vegetable-based or synthetic dyes are used, the design and creativity of the piece, its age and its overall condition.
More knots make a tighter weave; it’s more labor intensive and hence, more expensive. A rug is typically named after the town where it was made. Chinese weavers typically incorporate dragons, birds, animals and clouds. Persian rugs with a hunting theme feature animals and birds.
Both father and son are civil engineers by training and worked in that field for years before David Aliff decided to get into the rug business. His interest was sparked when he wanted to learn more about a rug he owned and then about the making and selling of fine rugs. He was ready for a career change by that point, and his son eventually followed him.
David’s Oriental Rugs & Care-full Carpets is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The phone number is 540-364-9033. General inquiries can be emailed to Davidsorientalrugs@yahoo.com. Estimates on cleaning and repair can be obtained by emailing Weaversfix17@gmail.com.
Happenings in The Plains
Hosted at the Community League of The Plains: John Page Turner Community House, 6473 Main St., 540-253-2119
Ongoing yoga classes
- When: Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
- Details: Melissa Washer directs the class
- Info: Contact Washer for details at 703-378-2900
Ongoing virtual and by-appointment tutoring for schoolchildren
- Details: Contact the Community League for availability
- What: Thanksgiving centerpiece with candle workshop
- When: Thursday, Nov. 18; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Cost: $50 materials fee
- Registration: Limited to 12
Movie at the Meadow presenting “Elf”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 4 (snow date is Saturday, Dec. 11); gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.
- Where: Great Meadow Equestrian Center, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains
- Details: The audio will be transmitted via car radios; food trucks will sell refreshments
- Cost: Free
Wreath making workshop
- When: Sunday, Dec. 5; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Cost: Materials fee
- Registration: Limited to 12
Visit from Santa
- When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 11 a.m. to noon
- Where: The front porch of the John Page Turner Community House
- Details: Santa will give each child a gift, a snack and a craft to take home; parents are encouraged to take photos of their child with Santa
In a 25-year town tradition, Farolitos (paper lanterns) will line the streets of The Plains, placed by volunteers
- When: Friday, Dec. 24; beginning at 4 p.m.
- Details: All are welcome to join in
Hosted by Girasole restaurant, 4244 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, 540-253-5501
Thanksgiving dinner
- When: Thursday, Nov. 25; noon to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $95 per person excluding tax and gratuity; four-course menu with options in each course
- Where: Seating available indoors or under a heated tent on the patio
- Details: Orders for curbside pickup must be placed at least 48 hours in advance
- Reservations: Call to reserve seating or to place a to go order
Annual gift sale
- When: Sunday, Dec. 5; 2 to 6 p.m.
- Who: Open to all, no reservation required
- Items offered for sale: Items from the restaurant’s Pantry, individually or in a gift basket; a limited number of imported soap stone trays and wine coolers, Italian ceramic cruets and magnum-sized bottles are also available; artwork by printmaker, draftsman and painter Robert Patierno, including several works not currently on display at the restaurant
Hosted by The Rail Stop, 6478 Main St., The Plains, 540-253-5644
Thanksgiving dinners to go -- a roasted whole fresh organic turkey with a homemade sourdough dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, French beans, homemade gravy, loaf of fresh baked bread. Choice of pumpkin cheesecake or bourbon chocolate pecan pie.
- Cost: Dinner for two is $80 plus tax; for four to six people, $250 plus tax; for 8 to 10 people, $375 plus tax
- To order: Call Tuesday through Sunday after 5 p.m., by Nov. 21; pickup will be on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 on the hour between noon and 3 p.m.
Hosted by Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains, 540-253-5177
Anthony Trionfo, flute, and Albert Cano Smit, piano, perform Carl Reinecke’s Sonata “Undine,” Op. 167 and Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata in D Major
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.
- Tickets: Eventbrite, Grace Church Concert Series
- What: Piedmont Film Club at Grace presents “In Defense of Food,” by Michael Pollan
- When: Dinner available at 5 p.m., film starts at 6 p.m.
- Details: A community discussion will follow the film. Donations to Peas and Grace food pantry can be made upon arrival.
- Tickets: www.piedmontfilmclub.com
Fall Fanfare, a brass quintet with a special appearance by Grace Church organist Jason Farris; part of the Paragon Philharmonia series
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21; 5 p.m.
- Tickets: At paragonphilharmonia.org
- What: A Baroque Christmas
- When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.
- Details: Baroque orchestral music featuring the Grace Church Choir singing excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria; part of the Paragon Philharmonia series
- Info: Paragonphilharmonia.org.
Dark Horse Theatre presents Calamity Improv
- When: Nov. 27; 7:30 p.m.
- Details: Described by Dark Horse as a collision of improv and sketch comedy with a bit of classical theater
- More info: Darkhorse.com
- What: Peas and Grace food pantry
- When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays; 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
- Where: Outside the clock tower at the church
