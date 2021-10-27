The Flying Circus concludes its 51st year of shows on Sunday
By Coy Ferrell
Times Staff Writer
Each week from spring through fall, a “circus” plays out in the skies above southern Fauquier County. The Flying Circus, now in its 51st year, will put on its last show of the season this Sunday. The family-friendly afternoon of aeronautical acrobatics even includes a chance for attendees to catch a ride with one of the organization’s expert pilots.
Gates open and open cockpit biplane rides begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the approximately 1 ½-hour airshow beginning at 2:30 p.m.
A dozen-or-so aircraft — mostly biplanes — take to the skies during the show, performing acrobatics reminiscent of the barnstorming shows that were popular in the years following World War I. Most of the planes are privately owned.
Another highlight of the show is wing walking, a daredevil performance act that is almost as old as aviation itself; Charles Lindbergh, for instance, got his start in aviation performing wing walking at Midwest barnstorming shows in the early 1920s.
A century later, Elizabeth Sommer, of Warrenton, is carrying on the wing-walking tradition. She’s one of four wing walkers active with the Flying Circus, with a couple more in training.
“For me, it’s an incredibly joyful — overwhelming sense of joy and awe and gratitude and beauty,” she said. Sommer has volunteered with the Flying Circus since 1986 and has been a private pilot since the 1990s. She currently works as an airline flight attendant, but she only began wing walking about three years ago.
“Many, many years ago I wanted to wing walk,” she said, when she was 23 years old. “My mom did not think that was a good idea,” she laughed. “And lo, these many years later, at the ripe old age of 50, I decided I could do it.”
It’s an especially personal exercise for her. Her brother, Mike Sommer, was an avionics technician in the U.S. Marine Corps and was in the process of getting his private pilot’s license in 2000 when his plane crashed on takeoff, killing him at the age of 35.
“There’s a sense of empowerment, the knowledge that fears can be overcome and that joy follows fear,” she said. “I feel like if God is letting [my brother] peak down, then he’s proud of me.”
Recapturing — and sharing — that wide-eyed, youthful awe for aeronautics is especially important for Sommer. “As much as I love the wing walking, I love talking to the kids and adults who come up after the shows,” she said. After each show, the pilots and performers invite attendees to come up to check out the planes and chat.
“I get varying responses, from: ‘Oh my gosh, I’d love to do that! to: ‘You couldn’t pay me to do that!’” She hopes that among each crowd is the next generation of aviators.
“We’ve fostered a lot of aviation love over the years,” noting that many Flying Circus pilots have gone on to fly for the military or for commercial airlines. “As a young person I looked up and said: ‘That’s appealing to me,’” she recounted about her own journey into the aviation world.
“All because big brother dragged me out to the Flying Circus in 1986.”
A sampler of Main Street businesses in Remington
By Liam Bowman
Piedmont Journalism Foundation
Black Sheep Studios
Tattoo artists Jen and Joe Poteet opened Black Sheep Studios in 2017. As Remington’s only custom tattoo shop, the studio draws customers from all over the region, according to Jen Poteet.
The studio operates by appointment only and the designs are often customized by each customer. With tattoos, said Poteet, “everyone has a different story to tell.”
For Poteet, who trained for a time as an artist, tattoos are “an extension of fine art and a way to make money as an artist.”
With the pandemic, Poteet added, working by appointment has helped to keep business steady, since some clients aren’t comfortable being around a lot of people.
“The town and residents have been very welcoming of us” since the studio opened, said Poteet, who is originally from Maryland. “The community definitely supports each other, and the town looks out for us.”
The Garden Gate
Opened in June 2020, The Garden Gate sells a variety of houseplants. The store also offers potted plant design and installation for homes and businesses.
Pam Perkins, the store’s owner, has worked in gardening businesses for more than 30 years. More than just selling plants, she said, a big part of her job is teaching customers the intricacies of plant care.
Many people, especially in the younger generations, “seem intimidated by gardening,” said Perkins, “but they’re very eager to learn.” The relative simplicity of container gardening, she added, makes it a good option for those who don’t have much time on their hands.
Perkins hopes to hold gardening workshops in the future but said that her small store space is not ideal for social distancing.
Earlier this year, at the request of town management, The Garden Gate installed and maintained flower assortments in barrels along Main Street. For Perkins, further “town beautification” efforts could have a positive effect on Remington.
“We need to encourage more businesses to come to our town,” she said, “and one way is through horticulture.”
Perkins continued, “I think our town could be a place for people to come and spend the day.” Remington is a “friendly town with a lot of potential for growth.”
Maddi Mae’s Sound House
Local musician Maddi Mae worked as a music instructor at private schools and studios for over a decade before opening her own studio in January 2021.
At Sound House, Mae offers lessons in guitar, bass, vocals, ukulele and songwriting. And one of the best parts of the job, she said, is watching her students grow as musicians. “I’m genuinely happy to just spend time sharing music with them because I understand firsthand how music can be a safe space for big personal growth,” said Mae. “Whether a student is exercising their brain and body by learning a new instrument … or just trying to make more space for peace and joy in their life, I take pride in offering Sound House as a safe place for that growth.”
In addition to teaching, Mae is a songwriter and frequently performs live in the area. In 2020, she released her debut album Quiet Corners.
Happenings in southern Fauquier County
Gold panning demonstrations
- What: a 15-minute gold panning demonstration
- When: Tuesdays to Saturdays through Saturday, Nov. 20; 2 to 2:15 p.m. (also at 10 a.m. Saturdays)
- Where: Monroe Park, 14421 Gold Dust Parkway, Goldvein
For seniors only
- What: Fauquier County Parks and Recreation program, Seniors Enjoying the Outdoors; each month, those 55 and older get together to play a game, walk the trails at Crockett Park
- Where: Crockett Park Hollyview Shelter, 10066 Rogues Road, Midland
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 27, Wednesday, Nov. 17; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $10 program fee includes 30-minute rental of paddle boat, kayak or canoe
ESL class
- What: English-as-a-second-language class presented by Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education Programs
- When: Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton
- Cost: Free
- Info: 540-718-8243
Princess and friends fall festival
- What: Children’s activities, food trucks, princess story time, corn maze, live music
- When: Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Messick’s Farm Market, 6025 Catlett Road (Va. 28) Bealeton
- Cost: Ages 4 and up, $12.00; ages 55 and up, $6.00; ages 3 and under free
- Info: 540-439-8900
Halloween dance
- What: Costume contest and dance
- When: Oct. 30; 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Remington Lions Club, 11326 James Madison Highway, Bealeton
- Cost: $15 per person (21 and older); tickets sold at the door
Dinner theater
- What: “Bright Star,” a bluegrass-tinged musical
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg
- Tickets: 540-370-4300; riversidedt.com
Community Yard Sale
- What: Yard sale
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 8 a.m. to noon,
- Where: Lois Volunteer Fire Department, 12067 Marsh Road, Bealeton
- Info: 540-439-0028
Astronomy session
- What: Astronomy session with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club
- When: Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4; 7 to 11 p.m.
- Where: Crockett Park, 10066 Rogues Road, Midland
- Cost: Free
- Info: Bring a telescope or use one that will be provided
Dinner theater
- What: “Meet Me in St. Louis”
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 10 to Friday, Dec. 31
- Where: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg
- Tickets: 540-370-4300; riversidedt.com
Fall festival
- What: Craft fair, food trucks, live music
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14; 12 to 6 p.m.
- Where: Morais Vineyards, 11409 Marsh Road, Bealeton
Food and wine pairing
- What: British Isles Wine and Food Pairing
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21; 2 to 4 p.m.
- Where: Morais Vineyards and Winery, 11409 Marsh Road, Bealeton
- Tickets: $60 (must be over 21 years old)
- Info: wine@moraisvineyards.com
Christmas parade
- What: Christmas parade through the town of Remington, hosted by Remington Volunteer Fire Department
- When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 6 p.m. (line up at 5 p.m. at M.M. Pierce Elementary School)
- Where: Starts at M.M. Pierce Elementary School, continues down Church Street and down Main Street; ends at Remington Fire Department
- Info: 540-439-6870; parade@rvfrd.com
