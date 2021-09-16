Barn doors open Sept. 25, 26 for the Rappahannock Farm Tour
By Aimée O’Grady
Special to the Fauquier Times
The Rappahannock County Farm Tour, taking place Sept. 25 and 26 this year, offers interactive activities with something for everyone. Visitors will be able to purchase items from farms including meat, vegetables, cheese, wine, beer, egg-laying hens, sheep and wool products. There will be equestrian activities, farm-to-table fare and more. The tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
The mission of the Rappahannock County Farm Tour, organized by a nonprofit by the same name, is to present “an unforgettable, educational and enriching experience of Rappahannock County’s (agri)culture.”
“We have such a wonderful community that comes together to support one another and the farming community they live in and love,” said Laurie Smith, Rappahannock Farm Tour executive director, who grew up in Fauquier County and relocated to Rappahannock 20 years ago with her husband. The two now manage a small Nigerian dwarf goat dairy farm.
The free farm tour is an opportunity for Rappahannock to showcase all it has to offer to its neighbors. “Residents of Rappahannock are here because they love the open space and beauty of the county. It just takes our breath away, and we are eager to share it,” said Smith.
Britta Johnston, owner of participating Mountain Vista Farm, said, "We love living in Rappahannock County. Our horses thrive in this natural and beautiful environment. Good people surround us and really care about each other."
“The participants in the tour and the sponsors of the guidebook [available online and locally in the coming days] strongly believe in local farming and the community. Last year taught us all the value of having a local food system. When stores ran out of food, they turned to local farms and those farms in turn bent over backwards to produce for people. The power of the local food community was evident,” said Smith. “The tour is a chance for our farms to sell some items and gain some new customers and clients,” she added.
Mary Henze, who raises heritage breed sheep at Rock Mills Farm, says the tour “Is a great way to introduce more people to the importance of preserving heritage breeds.”
Susan Hoffman of Belle Meade Montessori School and Farm echoes other participant sentiments: "Belle Meade Montessori School and Farm loves the feeling of community involved in being a part of the Rappahannock County Farm Tour. Organizers and farms are collaborating to celebrate agriculture and working together. Many families enjoy going from farm-to-farm to experience the varied approaches of the participants. We love that Farm Tour brings so many visitors to our farm."
Smith recommends planning ahead. “Rappahannock is infamous for its poor internet, although because of COVID and virtual schooling, we do have more hotspots in the county than we have had in the past. We suggest that guests determine their route before heading out,” said Smith. The county’s visitor’s center has internet available for anyone needing it, and visitors center employees are available to answer questions.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the website, rappfarmtour.org, to plan their itinerary and to find details about farm offerings, including which day farms will be open (some will be participating on only one of the two days).
This is a rain or shine event. Cancellations due to severe weather will be posted on Facebook, Instagram and the website. Terrain is mostly gravel; sensible shoes are recommended. Organizers discourage visitors from bringing dogs, as most farms have livestock guardian dogs.
Rappahannock County Farm Tour Details
When: Sept. 25 and 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine
More information: rappfarmtour.org. Visit website to see which day participating farms are open; stop at the visitor’s center (3 Library Road, Washington, Virginia) for a guidebook.
Farm Tour participants
- Belle Meade School and Farm
- Crowfoot Farm
- The Gardens at the Inn at Little Washington
- Happen Henz Farm
- Millwood Farm
- Mountain Vista Farm
- Narmada Winery
- Off the Grid Farm and Restaurant
- Pen Druid Fermentation
- Rappahannock Wagyu at River Jordan Farm
- Rock Mills Farm
- Windsor Lodge Farm
Sperryville’s eco-restaurant
Off the Grid offers good food while staying carbon-neutral
By Liam Bowman
Piedmont Journalism Foundation
Even at a time when organic farms and restaurants are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Piedmont region, Sperryville’s Off the Grid is distinct in its commitment to producing “climate-friendly” food.
Since opening its doors in the summer of 2019, the fully solar-powered café/market has been able to provide a wide array of organic products and locally sourced dishes, all the while striving to remain carbon-neutral and produce no food waste.
“Everything we do here we try to be environmentally conscious,” said owner Sarah Meservey, “as well as turn out tasty food, so it’s a tall order.”
Maintaining a 30-kilowatt solar array, a composting operation, a “no bottled beverages” policy, and an electric vehicle charging station, to name just a few features, is not the easiest (or cheapest) way to run a restaurant, Meservey acknowledges. But the uncompromising climate-conscious approach, she added, was important to “this idea that we can make a difference.”
A former high school math teacher and self-described environmentalist, Meservey spent almost ten months planning every aspect of the business with her core staff before opening. “A lot of the environmental concerns were at the forefront,” she said. “I had run a café before teaching, but I always thought I could do it better.”
Although Off the Grid sources much of its food from its own working farm or other local farmers, the menu is a surprisingly “eclectic” mixture of dishes from around the globe. Popular dishes include the Thai curry, the Bahn Mi sandwich, and the pulled pork sandwich— “just things we can source well and make well,” said Meservey.
The market also grows its own hemp -- registered through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program -- which is used to make tea and a number of other products.
Like many other businesses, Off the Grid experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s still incredibly difficult to find employees, said Meservey, especially since “we’re in such a remote location.” Due to ongoing staff shortages, the restaurant is closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Business has mostly recovered in recent months, however, said Meservey, partially due to increased national park attendance. But “what really sustained us was support from regular customers,” she said. “We always have the greatest customers. We’re blessed in that way."
Happenings in Rappahannock
Disc golf
- Where: Jenkins Mountain Disc Golf, 72 Christmas Tree Lane, Washington, Virginia
- When: Every day, 9 a.m. to dusk
- Details: An 18-hole par-60 course located in the foothills of Shenandoah National Park
- Cost: Free
- More info: Email dave@jenkinsmountaindiscgolf.com
Friday night out
- Where: Ducard Winery, 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Etlan, Virginia
- When: Fridays, Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Who: Mattie Fuller will perform Sept. 17, Rusty Speidel will perform Sept. 24 and Bailey Hayes will perform Oct. 1
- More info: 540-923-4206; beth@ducardvineyards.com; www.ducardvineyards.com
Movie night
- Where: Quievermont Vineyard and Winery, 162 Gidbrown Hollow Road, #335, Washington, Virginia
- When: Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Details: “The Pink Panther” (1963 release) will be shown
- More info: 540-827-4579; quievremont.com
Live music
- Where: Narmada Winery, 43 Narmada Lane, Amissville, Virginia
- When: Most Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Who: Sept. 18, Tamara will perform; Sept. 25 will be Dan & Chuck; Oct. 2 will be Jason Frye
- More info: 540-937-8215; naramdawinery.com
Live music
- Where: Magnolia Vineyards, 200 Viewtown Road, Amissville, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18 and 26, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Who: California Bob will perform Sept. 18 and Dan & Brian will be Sept. 25
- More info: 703-785-8190; https://magnoliavineyards.com/
Music on the patio
- Where: Ducard Winery, 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Etlan, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18, Sunday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 2; 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Who: Paul Norfleet will perform Sept. 18; Local Vocals will perform Sept. 19; Dave Goodrich will perform Oct. 2
- More info: 540-923-4206; beth@ducardvineyards.com; www.ducardvineyards.com
Book world meets wine world
- Where: Revelation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, Virginia
- When: Friday, Sept. 24; 3 to 8 p.m.
- Who: With local authors John and Liza Marshall
- Details: This is a fundraiser for the Literacy Council; 10% of the day’s proceeds will go to the cause
- More info: https://revalationvineyards.com/
Seafood Saturday
- Where: Ducard Winery, 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Etlan, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Sept. 25; noon to 5 p.m.
- Details: Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be providing the food; there will be live music
- Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate (food and wine not included)
- More info: 540-923-4206; beth@ducardvineyards.com; www.ducardvineyards.com
Free summer concert series
- Where: Little Washington Winery, 6 Clark St., Washington, Virginia
- When: Saturdays, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Who: Oct. 9 and Nov. 13, Robbie Limon will perform; Oct. 16 will be Dan Carter and Josh Lowe will perform; Oct. 30 performers have not been announced yet
- More info: littlewashingtonwinery.com/events
Oktoberfest 2021
- Where: Wakefield Country Day School, 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Details: Music, food, games, crafts; dress in Bavarian attire for free entry
- Tickets: $5 in advance at https://wcdsva.org/oktoberfest; $8 at the door; children under 3 are free
Sip and Paint
- Where: Little Washington Winery, 6 Clark St., Washington, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2 to 4 p.m.
- Details: All supply for painting class are included, plus glass of wine
- Cost: $35 per person
- Sign up: creativecrafts.space
- More info: https://www.littlewashingtonwinery.com/events
Fall art tour
- Where: Tour begins at 567 Mt. Salem Ave., Washington, Virginia
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6 to Sunday, Nov. 7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Who: Sponsored by the Rappahannock Association for the Arts and the Community
- Cost: $10 per ticket; maps for the tour are provided with ticket
- More info: fallarttour.org
Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon special
- Where: Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville, Virginia
- When: Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: $20 per glass
- More info: https://grayghostvineyards.com/calendar-of-events
“Hello Pumpkin” door hanger class
- Where: Magnolia Vineyards, 200 Viewtown Road, Amissville, Virginia
- When: Sunday, Sept. 19
- Cost: $45 per person
- Details: Wine and design own DIY door hanger
- More info: 703-785-8190; https://magnoliavineyards.com/
