Marshall’s popular 2nd Friday and Farmers Market will hold final event Oct. 8

By Robin Earl

Times Staff Writer

The Marshall community’s 2nd Friday and Farmers Market started with a bang in May and has been building steam ever since. The final event of the season will be Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Realtor Anne Michael Greene said that the idea for the market was to develop something similar to First Fridays in Warrenton.

She said that the farmers market portion of 2nd Friday evolved in response to an inquiry from local resident Wanda Butler. Greene said that Butler initially posted in one of the local Facebook community groups and reached out to Marshall Moving Forward through its website. "Marshall needs more community events like farmers markets," Butler wrote.

An initial meeting was set up with Butler of the Kitchen Door, Bobby Doane of Field & Main, Realtor Brenda Payne, John Rowe and Terri Hill of Marshall United Methodist Church, Samantha Walker of Trickle Creek Farm and Nichole Stinson and Marilyn Brown of Moonshine Mountain Farm.

Doane recruited additional vendors for the market with help from the first three vendors who expressed interest and Natalie Ortiz, organizer of the Warrenton Farmers Market. The organizers settled on a day that wouldn’t interfere with other farmers markets in Upperville, The Plains or Warrenton.

Doane is the president of Marshall Moving Forward, a non-profit started earlier this year “to support and promote businesses and the greater Marshall community and contribute to a high quality of life for locals and visitors alike, through advocacy, promotion, fundraising and organization.” Greene is the vice president; Field & Main owner Neil Wavra is secretary; and Paul Lawrence, a longtime local businessman, is treasurer. Greene said that the group is creating its bylaws now and is looking to add board members.

Greene said, “We sent a message to merchants suggesting they stay open late or offer a special those nights. The month of May was great. We had 20 vendors right out of the gate.”

Doane said that month to month, about 25 vendors show up consistently; there are 34 on the roster.

Marshall Moving Forward raised money to pay for portable bathrooms, signage and musicians, who bring a festival feel to the area around the market. Vendors set up in the parking lot of H&H Auto Garage, and the musician plays at a little pavilion near Johnny Monarch’s double-decker bus restaurant, at the corner of Main Street and Frost Street. Picnic tables encourage visitors to grab some food, catch up with neighbors and let the kids play in the park-like setting.

“Everybody just loves it,” said Greene. “It’s a great opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ in the center of town.”

It’s been good for the vendors, she said. “The Fauquier Heritage Society set up a table and discovered that lots of people hadn’t known they existed. They were really pleased” to reach a new audience.

It’s been positive for Marshall businesses too. Doane said that Marshall Curated, The Whole Ox; Booth & Nadler Studio; The Rooms Up There; Middleburg Humane Resale Boutique; Designer Finds; Joe’s Pizza & Subs; Field & Main; and Red Truck Bakery have all been consistent participants.

In June, Bears Soft Serve hosted a special fundraiser to support Middleburg Humane Foundation on the evening of 2nd Friday. On the same night, Marshall United Methodist Church hosted a hot dog fundraiser. “It has been really great to see all of Main Street becoming involved in the event,” said Doane.

Greene said that June “got rained out a little bit, July was hot but we still had 30 vendors."

It rained in August too, and it was set to rain on the rain date, too. “Within a day, though, we pivoted and reserved a spot in the Marshall Ruritan Club,” said Greene.

September featured a kids’ day with games and activities. “We had great attendance in September. The weather was great,” she said.

Greene said she appreciates seeing people from all different backgrounds, longtime residents she hasn’t seen in a while and newcomers too.

Doane said depending on the weather, about 200 or so show up to the monthly markets.

County supervisor for Marshall Mary Leigh McDaniel is enthusiastic: “The 2nd Friday Farmers Market … has been a great addition to the Marshall community. It is a wonderful example of farmers and artesian vendors working together to showcase their products, and other Main Street businesses have joined in by staying open later hours and holding events the same evening. Kudos to Bobby Doane for spearheading the effort and to [fellow supervisor] Holder Trumbo (Scott District) for donating his parking lot.”

Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com

A robin leaves the nest and a squirrel moves in at Marshall Curated

By Aimée O’Grady

Special to the Fauquier Times

Entering Marshall Curated’s spacious and well-lit showroom feels like walking into a well-organized barn. The first section of the store holds consignment items from different decades.

The 5,000-square-foot main floor showroom offers antiques from 17 retail vendors; the second floor carries vintage rental items. The store will celebrate two years on Main Street, Marshall this November.

Beyond the consignment pieces are vendor display sections that include floral pieces, vintage kitchenware, glassware, furniture items and complimentary décor with continually refreshed inventory. Vendors sign a three month-lease, but many remain indefinitely. A child’s plush bear sells for $6; a hand-carved vintage wooden horse sells for $1,500.

Occupying the corner of Frost and Main streets in Marshall, the shop offers two display windows to draw in customers. The Frost Street window has a back-to-school theme right now, with classroom items and a nod to Mother Goose nursery rhymes for younger kids.

The Main Street window contains some of owner Rosanna Smith’s favorite pieces -- vintage globes. “I’ve been collecting globes for nearly 15 years,” she said. The globes, which are ubiquitously popular, symbolize the message to repurpose and shop vintage to help save the world.”

While collecting and designing with antiques has become a passion for Smith, her salvaging ways are also an effort to promote her “reduce, reuse and recycle” philosophy.

In the center of the Marshall Curated showroom is a large wooden countertop, original to the building when it was a hardware store. Behind the countertop is unique shelving -- originally the glass cutting station at the back of the store. Smith, with a keen eye to repurpose items, simply tipped the structure with vertical cubbies it on its side to make shelves.

Accessible from a Frost Street entrance is the rental arm of Marshall Curated, Bella Villa Antiques and Vintage Rentals. Upon ascending a steep staircase, clients will find a 5,000-square-foot storage space that holds elegant, high-end antique furniture, tableware and accents.

What began as a collection of items Smith simply couldn’t part with has become a rental business for wedding, event and photography clients. By appointment, clients peruse luxurious furniture that harkens back to elegant events featuring formal attire and sumptuous meus. Pieces are made of velvet, leather or damask materials, with tufted fabric and distressed wood. Complimentary pouf footrests and child-size seating and cribs are also available.

Every piece has been given a unique name by Smith: Lucy Orange Mohair Chair, Pequena Cioccolata, Ruby/Regina Chair, Green Greta Damask Sofa, to name a few. With a generous selection, Smith meets with clients to determine likes and dislikes before helping them choose items suitable for their wedding or event.

Once chosen, Smith hires professional movers to carefully move items to the rental location.

About the Owner

Smith is a first-generation American who grew up enjoying idyllic summers on the small island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy, where both her parents were born. Although surrounded by antiquities for three months every year of her youth, it wasn’t until she was a young adult -- and met an East Coast American -- that her passion for antiques awakened.

“My father emigrated moved to New York City from Ischia, Italy in 1967 and worked enough to marry my mom in 1971. They were lured to the West Coast because the weather reminded them of home,” said Smith.

It was her husband’s family that introduced her to antiques. “The Smith name historically describes people who made things,” she said of their serendipitous union. “He grew up with antiques, as his mother and grandmother had been collecting for years. They introduced me to decorating with antiques and inspired my appreciation for them,” said Smith.

Kevin Smith was raised in an early 20th century 800-square-foot farmhouse in Gainesville on 200 acres that has been owned by his family for generations. “His family didn’t have a lot,” said Smith. “They often repurposed found things for their own use. At the time, it wasn’t as trendy as it has become to salvage. Back then, it was done out of necessity.” Smith and her husband lived in the farmhouse for 14 years before moving and transitioning the farmhouse to an AirBnB.

“The fixer-upper we bought turned out to be a fixer-aller,” said Smith. “Always with a mentality toward salvaging, we didn’t want to trash the old metal roof, so we put it on a pavilion at the farmhouse.” The couple enjoys repurposing and salvaging items and struggles to dispose of anything with life let in it.

Launching a business

Smith opened the original Bella Villa, a retail antique shop, in Aldie after the couple settled on the East Coast. “I had always wanted to own my own business; I didn’t know what kind, so it was just an experiment,” she said of the business that has become a passion.

When one customer came in to buy dinnerware for her wedding, Smith asked what she would do with the items after the wedding. “It was with this customer that I began renting a few wedding items, in addition to selling retail items.”

When the management of both retail and rental became overwhelming, Smith closed the retail side of the business. “Meanwhile, I had squirreled away all these items that I just wanted to keep. In my 800-square-foot farmhouse, there was nowhere to store things.”

Throughout this time, Smith had made connections in the local antiques market and met a woman named Robin Converse, who owned the Robin’s Nest in Marshall. “She had 10,000 square feet of space on two floors. She leased the second floor to me to store all the items that I had squirreled away. Everything was working out until Robin told me she was selling the building.”

Faced with a decision to either relocate again or buy the building, Smith wrote a business plan and worked with Summit Bank to purchase all 10,000 square feet. “I created a sign that read, ‘A Robin Leaves the Nest and a Squirrel Moves In.’”

Smith took the image of the squirrel as the Marshall Curated logo and, in November 2019, relaunched her business with vendors occupying the first floor on the retail side and her squirreled-away items available for rent on the second floor.

Visit Marshall Curated at 8371 Main St., Marshall, from Thursday through Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the website is www.marshallcurated.com. Anyone interested is asked to watch social media for updates on their two-year anniversary celebration www.facebook.com/marshallcurated and www.instagram.com/marshallcurated.

(Due to scheduled road improvements in Marshall, Smith provides directions to access the Marshall Curated parking lot. Customers travelling north on U.S. 17 from Warrenton may turn left at Ashby Avenue, prior to the Main Street light. This road will snake and become Warren Street and Anderson Avenue, before becoming Frost Street. There, customers may turn right to access the rear Marshall Curated parking lot.)

Happening in Marshall

Live music

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.

Who: The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band

Where: Marshall Community Center

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m.

Who: D.C. Strings October 2021 benefit concert

Where: Pemberly on Pond, 5063 Hideaway Hill Lane, Marshall

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 6 to 9 p.m.

Who: Paul Gilly and the Gunslingers

Where: Johnny Monarch’s, 8374 W. Main St., Marshall

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Who: Frayed Knots

Where: Johnny Monarch’s, 8374 W. Main St., Marshall

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 to 6 p.m.

Who: PC415

Where: Johnny Monarch’s, 8374 W. Main St., Marshall

One Saturday a month

‘A relaxed car show’

What: Cars and Coffee, hosted by Callaway Classics

When: Every second Saturday of the month; 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: Callaway Classics, 8323 W. Main St., Marshall

Details: Classic cars of any make welcome; SoBo food truck will be selling breakfast and coffee; children must be accompanied by adult

Info: info@callawayclassics.com

Tuesday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 10

2021 National Finals Sheepdog Trial

What: Annual competition to award champion sheepdogs

When: Tuesday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 9, gates open at 7:30; Sunday, Oct. 10, gates open at 7 a.m.

Where: Belle Grove Plantation, Middletown, Virginia

Details: Including 150 handlers from the United States and Canada who have qualified to participate in the finals; food sold by vendors

Cost: Adults $14 per day, $36 for a three-day pass or $60 for a six-day pass; youth 7 to 16 and seniors 65 and older, $7 per day, $18 for a three-day pass or $30 for a six-day pass; youth 6 and younger, no charge

Info: Anne Davis, 540-364-1828 or https://www.sheepdogfinalseast.com/

Saturday, Oct. 9

Orlean Day Festival

What: 206th anniversary of Orlean, Virginia

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Orlean Market and Pub, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall

Details: Live music, children’s activities, vendors selling seafood, BBQ, wine and beer

Cost: Free ($20 per car for parking – proceeds go to Orlean Volunteer Fire Department)

Saturday, Oct. 16

Farm equipment auction

What: Fall farm equipment auction

When: Saturday, Oct. 16; 9 a.m.

Where: Fauquier Livestock Exchange, 7404 John Marshall Highway, Marshall

Info: 540-364-1566

Saturday, Oct. 30

Pig-n-Jig

What: A pig roast, parade and family-friendly activities

When: Thursday, Oct. 30; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Generation Grace Church, 4423 Grove Lane, Marshall

Details: Featuring the Five of a Kind bluegrass band, a Halloween costume parade for children, rides and a pig roast

Cost: Free

Sunday, Oct. 31

Dog jog

What: Washington Area Animal Adoption Group will hold its 6th annual Dog Jog

When: Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m. (Registration at 9 a.m.)

Where: Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane.

Details: The event includes a 5K run, 1mile walk/run, and costume contest

Cost: To register for the race -- $35 by Oct. 15; $40, Oct. 16 to 30 and $45 on race day

Info: 571-393-4980

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Cow sale

What: Special cow sale

When: Tuesday, Nov. 2; 6 p.m.

Where: Fauquier Livestock Exchange, 7404 John Marshall Highway, Marshall

Info: 540-364-1566

Saturday, Nov. 13

Auction

What: Poultry and small animal auction

When: Saturday, Nov. 13; 9 a.m.

Where: Fauquier Livestock Exchange, 7404 John Marshall Highway, Marshall

Info: 540-364-1566

Saturday, Dec. 4

Marshall Christmas Parade