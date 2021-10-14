Pick-your-own options abound at Delaplane and Markham farms
In northwest Fauquier County, the hills around Crooked Run Valley — bounded by Goose Creek to the south and the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north and west — have for centuries been dotted with orchards and fields of fruit. Each fall, several farms in the Delaplane and Markham areas welcome visitors from near and far to pick their own apples, pumpkins, gourds and more.
Most farms welcome dogs and children, making a visit to this picturesque corner of Fauquier County a perfect family outing. Pick-your-own season generally lasts through the end of October, though it is usually best to contact farms before visiting to confirm availability and hours.
Encompassed by the Middleburg American Viticulture Area, the Crooked Run Valley is also home to the largest concentration of wineries in the county. During October, which is officially designated Virginia Wine Month by the state tourism board, wineries often have special offerings and extended hours.
Pick-your-own farms
Hollin Farms
Located at 1524 Snowden Road in Delaplane, near Sky Meadows State Park, Hollin Farms is generally open Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors can choose from several apple varietals, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash, along with an assortment of greens and even potatoes, peanuts and sunflowers. There’s also a corn maze. Call 540-623-8854 for up-to-date hours and crop availability.
Valley View Farm
Visitors can pick their own pumpkins, apples and pears at Valley View Farm, located at 1550 Leeds Manor Road in Delaplane. Locally produced ciders, wines and meads are also available for tasting and purchase on site, along with guided hayrides and honey tastings. For more information, call 540-592-1021.
Hartland Orchard/Green Truck Farm
Owned by the same extended family, Hartland Orchard and Green Truck Farm are located just off Exit 18 on Interstate 66; Hartland is located at 3064 Hartland Lane in Markham and Green Truck is next door at 3015 Hartland Lane. Visitors can pick their own apples at Hartland and choose from pumpkins, winter squash and raspberries at Green Truck. Visitors are asked to call ahead for hours and fruit availability: 540-364-2316 for Hartland and 540-316-7715 for Green Truck.
Stribling Orchard
On the opposite side of Exit 18 is Stribling Orchard, open Tuesday through Sunday and located at 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham. There are several apple varietals to choose from along with pumpkins. Fresh cider is also available at this time of year, along with baked goods. The orchard can be reached at 540-364-3040.
Wineries
Arterra Wines
Delaplane Cellars
Aspen Dale Winery at the Barn
Leeds Manor Vineyard
Barrel Oak Winery and Farm Taphouse
Naked Mountain Winery
Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery
RdV Vineyards
Chateau O’Brien at North Point
Three Fox Vineyards and Farm Brewery
Cobbler Mountain Cellars
Happenings in Delaplane
Ongoing
Pop Up Market
- What: Church-sponsored market
- Where: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9670 Maidstone Road, Delaplane
- When: The fourth Saturday of each month (April to November); noon to 4 p.m.
- Details: A family friendly market to support local artisans; food vendors on site
Saturday, Oct. 16
Contemplative walk
- What: Walk through the sensory explorer’s trail
- Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16; 10 to 11 a.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17
Fall farm days rejuvenation weekend
- What: A variety of guided and self-guided programs to reconnect with nature
- Where: Historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events
Saturday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Nov. 6
Harvest dinner
- What: Harvest dinner celebration
- Where: Arterra Wines 1808 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane
- When: Saturdays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6; 6 to 8 p.m.
- Details: Limited seating for dinner provided by Nomad Provisions; music, food, wine
- Cost: Starts at $55
- Register: arterrawines.com/events-experiences/
Sunday, Oct. 31
Fundraiser
- What: The Washington Area Animal Adoption Group’s Fall Dog Jog animal-rescue fundraiser
- Where: Barrel Oak Winery and Taphouse, 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m.
- Details: A 5K run and 1-mile walk
- Cost: $35; kids under 8 (and dogs) are free
- Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Delaplane/WAAAGDogJog
Saturday, Nov. 6
Earth connections series
- What: Learn about fall wild edible plants
- Where: Carriage barn in the historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events
Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7
Civil War encampment
Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 4
Astronomy for everyone
- What: An astronomy outing for adults and children
- Where: Historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events
Saturday, Nov. 13
Cooking workshop
- What: Hands-on hearth cooking workshop
- Where: Log cabin in the historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Nov. 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events
Saturday, Nov. 27
Botany workshop
- What: Winter tree identification workshop
- Where: Carriage barn in the historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- When: Saturday, Nov. 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: $10 parking fee
- More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events
