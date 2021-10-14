Pick-your-own options abound at Delaplane and Markham farms

In northwest Fauquier County, the hills around Crooked Run Valley — bounded by Goose Creek to the south and the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north and west — have for centuries been dotted with orchards and fields of fruit. Each fall, several farms in the Delaplane and Markham areas welcome visitors from near and far to pick their own apples, pumpkins, gourds and more.

Most farms welcome dogs and children, making a visit to this picturesque corner of Fauquier County a perfect family outing. Pick-your-own season generally lasts through the end of October, though it is usually best to contact farms before visiting to confirm availability and hours.

Encompassed by the Middleburg American Viticulture Area, the Crooked Run Valley is also home to the largest concentration of wineries in the county. During October, which is officially designated Virginia Wine Month by the state tourism board, wineries often have special offerings and extended hours.

Pick-your-own farms

Hollin Farms

Located at 1524 Snowden Road in Delaplane, near Sky Meadows State Park, Hollin Farms is generally open Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors can choose from several apple varietals, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash, along with an assortment of greens and even potatoes, peanuts and sunflowers. There’s also a corn maze. Call 540-623-8854 for up-to-date hours and crop availability.

Valley View Farm

Visitors can pick their own pumpkins, apples and pears at Valley View Farm, located at 1550 Leeds Manor Road in Delaplane. Locally produced ciders, wines and meads are also available for tasting and purchase on site, along with guided hayrides and honey tastings. For more information, call 540-592-1021.

Hartland Orchard/Green Truck Farm

Owned by the same extended family, Hartland Orchard and Green Truck Farm are located just off Exit 18 on Interstate 66; Hartland is located at 3064 Hartland Lane in Markham and Green Truck is next door at 3015 Hartland Lane. Visitors can pick their own apples at Hartland and choose from pumpkins, winter squash and raspberries at Green Truck. Visitors are asked to call ahead for hours and fruit availability: 540-364-2316 for Hartland and 540-316-7715 for Green Truck.

Stribling Orchard

On the opposite side of Exit 18 is Stribling Orchard, open Tuesday through Sunday and located at 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham. There are several apple varietals to choose from along with pumpkins. Fresh cider is also available at this time of year, along with baked goods. The orchard can be reached at 540-364-3040.

Wineries

Arterra Wines 1808 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane Delaplane Cellars 2187 Winchester Road, Delaplane Aspen Dale Winery at the Barn 11083 John Marshall Highway, Delaplane Leeds Manor Vineyard 3984 Leeds Manor Road, Markham Barrel Oak Winery and Farm Taphouse 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane Naked Mountain Winery 2747 Leeds Manor Road, Markham Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery 5535 Blue Valley Way, Delaplane RdV Vineyards 2550 Delaplane Grade Road, Delaplane Chateau O’Brien at North Point 3238 Railstop Road, Markham Three Fox Vineyards and Farm Brewery 10100 Three Fox Lane, Delaplane Cobbler Mountain Cellars 5909 Long Fall Lane, Delaplane

Happenings in Delaplane

Ongoing

Pop Up Market

What: Church-sponsored market

Where: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9670 Maidstone Road, Delaplane

When: The fourth Saturday of each month (April to November); noon to 4 p.m.

Details: A family friendly market to support local artisans; food vendors on site

Saturday, Oct. 16

Contemplative walk

What: Walk through the sensory explorer’s trail

Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane

When: Saturday, Oct. 16; 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $10 parking fee

Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17

Fall farm days rejuvenation weekend

What: A variety of guided and self-guided programs to reconnect with nature

Where: Historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane

When: Saturday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 parking fee

More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events

Saturday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Nov. 6

Harvest dinner

What: Harvest dinner celebration

Where: Arterra Wines 1808 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane

When: Saturdays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6; 6 to 8 p.m.

Details: Limited seating for dinner provided by Nomad Provisions; music, food, wine

Cost: Starts at $55

Register: arterrawines.com/events-experiences/

Sunday, Oct. 31

Fundraiser

What: The Washington Area Animal Adoption Group’s Fall Dog Jog animal-rescue fundraiser

Where: Barrel Oak Winery and Taphouse, 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane

When: Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m.

Details: A 5K run and 1-mile walk

Cost: $35; kids under 8 (and dogs) are free

Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Delaplane/WAAAGDogJog

Saturday, Nov. 6

Earth connections series

What: Learn about fall wild edible plants

Where: Carriage barn in the historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane

When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 parking fee

More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events

Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7

Civil War encampment

Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 4

Astronomy for everyone

What: An astronomy outing for adults and children

Where: Historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane

When: Saturday, Nov. 6; 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 parking fee

More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events

Saturday, Nov. 13

Cooking workshop

What: Hands-on hearth cooking workshop

Where: Log cabin in the historic area of Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane

When: Saturday, Nov. 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 parking fee

More info: dcr.virginia.gov/state parks/events

Saturday, Nov. 27

Botany workshop