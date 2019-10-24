Next Thursday is Halloween. Over the years it seems to have morphed from a day for young children to visit neighbors and get candy and smiles, to elaborate parties, zombie races and a chance for the adults to get in on the action.
Safety has entered the scene in a big way and door-to-door in many cases has been replaced with school parties and visiting businesses at a mall or shopping center.
Halloween is second, after Christmas, when it comes to decorating. There’s no shortage of orange and black in the retail stores and Spirit Halloween appeared weeks ago near the former Sears building where you’ll find all things Halloween from scary and sweet costumes to party items. Halloween is a major holiday whether you go in for scary stories and spooky tales, hauntings or preparing to have the neighbors in for pumpkin carving. It’s all good.
If you are hankering for some Halloween fun and haven’t quite figured out what to put on your Halloween fun calendar, here are a few suggestions in Fauquier and Culpeper to keep you hauntingly happy.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Halloween Black Light Paint and Sip
Get creative with a spooky black light paint night at the Orlean Market. Choose your design from a zombie, witch, black cat or glowing pumpkin. Everything is supplied to create your own spooky glow painting, plus a few other glowy surprises. For ages 12 and up. $35 per person and limited to 12 painters. Creative Crafts will be there to help with easy step by step directions from an instructor. The Orlean Market will offer a food, wine & beer selection for purchase, to enjoy while you paint.
7 p.m.
6855 Leads Manor Road
Marshall
Contact: 540-364-2774
Friday, Oct. 25
Haunted Hallow
Spook yourself at Haunted Hallow. This haunted trail is in and around the barns of an abandoned haunted farm. Children under 13 should have an adult for comfort. Ticket sales start at 7 p.m. The first “victim” will walk about 7:15 p.m. Most areas are handicapped accessible. $18 at the door. Military discount offered. Cash, VISA, MC, Discover.
7 to 10 p.m.
8275 Maple Tree Lane
Warrenton
Deadwood Trail Haunted Forest
Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins presents Deadwood Trail, Culpeper's haunted trail. Clowns, zombies, bonfires, food, entertainment and more await at every turn. Deadwood Trail will continue on Saturday, Oct. 26 as well. Visitors will wander over three acres, from one scream event to another among the darkness of a foggy wooded trail, a maze and venues of horror. Proceeds benefit the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Santa Cop Program. $10 per person admission, free parking.
7 to 11 p.m.
Deadwood Trail
8367 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper
Warrenton Ghost Walk
Take a stroll with the spirits on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct 26.Tours start at 10 Hotel Street in Warrenton. Enjoy ghostly tales as the Fauquier Historical Society’s costumed guides lead groups through Old Town Warrenton. Tickets are $15 for adults/children over 12, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free. Tours at 6 and 6:30 p.m. specially designed for families with younger children.
6 to 9 p.m. (tours leave every half hour)
10 Hotel Street
Warrenton
Visit www.fauquierhistory.org or phone 540-347-5525.
Hallo-Wine Swing! at Blue Valley Winery
Join the Silver Tones Swing Band at Blue Valley Vineyard & Winery for the seventh annual Halloween swing dance. This special masquerade dance will begin with a 45-minute swing dance lesson by swing dancer Ewa Burak. At 7:45 p.m., the Silver Tones will begin three sets of high-energy big band swing. One complimentary glass of BVW wine and the dance lesson are included in admission. Food will be available for purchase. A dance partner is not required; there will be swing dancers on-site to help you practice your moves. Costumes are recommended but not required for attendance. There will be a prize for best costume. Advanced tickets are $25 and can be purchased at SilverTonesSwingBand.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $30 (under 21, $20 at the door with ID).
7 p.m.
5535 Blue Valley Way
Delaplane
Salubria After Dark
For the first time ever, come experience Salubria as never before! Stories to fright and delight the young and old alike, this is a special evening of storytelling on the grounds of historic 1757 Salubria in Culpeper County’s oldest brick house. Professional storytellers enhance the spooky tales. $15.
7 to 10 p.m.
Salubria Manor
19173 Salubria Lane
Stevensburg
Halloween Safari
Join Bull Run Mountains Conservancy for a non-scary night hike. A guide will lead visitors on a trail where they will meet native "wildlife" who perform natural history skits. Then enjoy a bonfire, live music, Halloween snacks and cider. There’s also face painting. Pre-registration required. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Group rates available by contacting info@brmconservancy.org. Wear walking shoes and bring a flashlight.
7 p.m.
17405 Beverley Mill Drive
Broad Run
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Great Pumpkin Ride
The Great Pumpkin Ride bicycle event, sponsored by the Fauquier Trails Coalition, is scheduled for Saturday. Limited to1,500 total riders. Ride options are 32, 53 and 67.11 miles with three rest stops stocked with favorite pumpkin treats as well as traditional items. Registration is online only. No ride day registration. Rain or shine. Options for all levels of riders. Volunteers always welcome.
The 67.11-mile ride starts at 9 a.m.
The 53-mile ride begins at 9:30 a.m.
The 32-mile ride begins at 10 a.m.
On the Warrenton Branch Greenway
Luray Singing Tower rings with Halloween music
Take a drive over the mountains to Luray, bring a blanket and settle near the carillon tower for some spooky music from the haunted belfry provided by 47 bells and Jesse Ratcliffe. He is the organist at St. James Episcopal Church but plays a mean carillon. “Ghosts in the Belfry” performances are free and best heard in costume. Visit the Facebook page for more details.
Oct. 26, noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 27, 2 to 4 p.m.
Luray Singing Tower, Northcott Drive, Luray
Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran
Come in costume to a safe, fun, allergy-friendly trunk or treat at Trinity Lutheran Church in Warrenton at from 4 to 6 p.m. Contact: 703-568-3346.
4 to 6 p.m.
276 Cleveland Street, Warrenton
Trunk-or-Treat at Emmanuel Episcopal
Trick-or-Treaters are invited to join members at Emmanuel Episcopal Church for a free festive Halloween celebration with treats, a bonfire, and an All Hallows' Eve service. In case of inclement weather, the party moves inside.
6 to 8 p.m.
9668 Maidstone Road
Delaplane
540-364-2772
Voices from the walls
The Civil War graffiti on the walls of the Graffiti House in Brandy Station will come to life with reenactors and living historians giving "voice" to selected pictures and names from the past. The house served as a Confederate field hospital and was occupied later by the Union during their winter encampment. Signatures, inscriptions and drawings were made by the soldiers. Free.
At “Spirits of the Graffiti House,” Culpeper Paranormal will display equipment and share investigation findings from various locations. There will be treats and ghostly stories, as well as graffiti tours of the house. A free event and family friendly. A raffle will take place for a private investigation with Culpeper Paranormal on a date to be announced.
Reenactors: 2 to 4 p.m.
Spirits of the Graffiti House: 5 to 9 p.m.
Graffiti House
19484 Brandy Road
Brandy Station
www.brandystationfoundation.com
Hallow’s Eve Fright Night
Grass Rootes is hosting a fright fest. There have been ghost sightings in this building. Wear a favorite costume for the contests. Live DJ with music and cash bar. Tickets are $10 in advance. None sold at the door. Must be 21 or older to enter the dance floor.
8 to 11 p.m.
Grass Rootes
195 East Davis Street
Culpeper
540-764-4229
Sunday, Oct. 27
Halloween HappyFest Parade
The Warrenton Town Council will host the 2019 annual Halloween HappyFest Parade in Old Town Warrenton. Children of all ages and pets in costume. Parade line-up will begin at 1:45 p.m. at Main and Fifth streets, proceeding east on Main to Sixth Street and ending at Fauquier Bank Plaza near the intersection of Main Street and Alexandria Pike. After the parade, trick or treat, with treats provided by Walmart and Families 4 Fauquier at the Fauquier Bank Plaza-Courthouse Square.
Contact: 540-349-2520.
Line up will be at 1:45; parade starts at 2 p.m.
Begins at Main and Fifth streets, Warrenton
Washington Area Animal Adoption Group Animal Rescue Fun Run and Costume Contest
Enjoy views of the Barrell Oak Winery while walking or running on the winding trails. Join WAAAG Animal Rescue for a 5k/1-mile fun run and costume contest. Every race participant gets a swag bag full of fun stuff; those over 21 get to enjoy a free glass of beer or wine after the event. For more information or to register visit to: https://www.waaag.org/waaag5kdogjog2
10 a.m.
3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Halloween celebration
Sponsored by the Orlean Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, adults are invited to decorate their vehicles, get into costumes and hand out treats to the youngsters. At 6:30 p.m., the party will move upstairs to the bay area for a magic show, free pizza and drinks (non-alcoholic). Questions or more information, call Debbi at 540-222-1616.
6 p.m.
6838 Leeds Manor Road in Orlean
Hunter’s Head Tavern Halloween Party
Celebrate Halloween at Hunter’s Head Tavern, your favorite haunted tavern. Enjoy spooky fun, fangastic hors d’oeuvres and an enchanting costume contest with prizes for people and pets. Contact: 540-592-9020
5:30 p.m.
9048 John Mosby Highway in Upperville
Culpeper downtown trick or treat
Culpeper downtown businesses invite all the little ghouls and goblins for a safe trick or treat experience. Downtown businesses will provide Halloween treats. Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and the Culpeper Town Police Department are partnering to give the first 1,000 trick-or-treaters glow sticks to spread awareness of safety during Halloween. Call 540-825-4416 for information.
5 to 6 p.m.
East Davis Street, Historic downtown Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.