Halloween costumes are worthy of the holiday

photo_ft_news_halloween 1_110321.jpg

Scott Yahtferd is a natural performer, but doesn’t need to memorize his lines. He got to show off his skills at the Warrenton Farmers Market after a Halloween parade on Main Street.

 Photo by Robin Earl

It was not enough for Warrenton’s children to sprinkle glitter on themselves or to slap on a plaid shirt and claim they were farmers. The Halloween costumes displayed in Warrenton Saturday were so high on the creativity curve, they crushed it.

photo_ft_news_halloween 2_110321.jpg

Eli Kiffney was dressed as a Vietnam sniper, Carlos Hathcock.

12-year-old Eli Kiffney’s costume made him look like a poorly tended lawn, but that was the genius of it. He was dressed as Carlos Hathcock, an American sniper in Vietnam, in full and convincing camouflage. “He was known as ‘white feather,’’’ said Eli, who had apparently done his homework.

His brother, Owen Kiffney, was dressed as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

photo_ft_news_halloween 3_110321.jpg

Owen Kiffney looked like the perfect image of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The brothers’ costumes were perfect, but they had an unfair advantage; their mom, Amber Kiffney has a background in theatrical costuming. She said, “Their sister, the Red Queen, is running around here somewhere…”

Speaking of theatrical, 11-year-old Scott Yahtferd was getting into character after the parade at the Warrenton Farmers Market. He was dressed as a mime, complete with white painted face and showmanship to match his costume.

Warrenton's Department of Parks and Recreation will also host a Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot at the WARF from 4 to 6 p.m. this afternoon.

photo_ft_news_halloween 4_110321.jpg

The Cox family, Ashton, 12, Camden, 8 and mom Angela, stopped at the Farmers Market after Warrenton’s Halloween parade.

