Halloween costumes are worthy of the holiday

It was not enough for Warrenton’s children to sprinkle glitter on themselves or to slap on a plaid shirt and claim they were farmers. The Halloween costumes displayed in Warrenton Saturday were so high on the creativity curve, they crushed it.
12-year-old Eli Kiffney’s costume made him look like a poorly tended lawn, but that was the genius of it. He was dressed as Carlos Hathcock, an American sniper in Vietnam, in full and convincing camouflage. “He was known as ‘white feather,’’’ said Eli, who had apparently done his homework.
His brother, Owen Kiffney, was dressed as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The brothers’ costumes were perfect, but they had an unfair advantage; their mom, Amber Kiffney has a background in theatrical costuming. She said, “Their sister, the Red Queen, is running around here somewhere…”
Speaking of theatrical, 11-year-old Scott Yahtferd was getting into character after the parade at the Warrenton Farmers Market. He was dressed as a mime, complete with white painted face and showmanship to match his costume.
Warrenton's Department of Parks and Recreation will also host a Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot at the WARF from 4 to 6 p.m. this afternoon.
