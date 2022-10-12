Hallowe’en fun need not be just for kids and teens. On Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Vint Hill Community Center, Warrenton’s perennially popular Silver Tones Swing Band will present its annual Hallowe’en dance. Costumes are encouraged but not required, although there will be a prize for the best.
The Vint Hill Community Center features a spacious wooden dance floor with plenty of room to swing. The evening will start with a dance lesson with swing instructor Valerie Pyle, followed by two sets of big band swing. Pyle and her dancers will demonstrate the Michael Jackson “Thriller” routine at intermission.
“The Silver Tones Swing Band is made up of professional musicians from the Northern Virginia area and is one of the most popular big bands around,” vocalist Wendy Marie said. Marie and trumpeter Dave Shuma lead the band. The band brings to the stage its Silver Belles Trio, who recreate the music of the Andrews Sisters from the 1940s. Solo vocalists Marie and Gene Bates also bring audiences the music of Natalie Cole, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Bette Midler, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and Peggy Lee.
Vint Hill Community Center is at 4235 Aiken Drive in Warrenton. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Seniors 65 and older and students with ID pay $10 at the door. Kids 5 and younger get in free. A link for advance ticket purchase is available on the band’s website: www.silvertonesswingband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.