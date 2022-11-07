Gumdrop Square, the annual visit of Santa and Mrs. Claus to Old Town Warrenton, will begin the first weekend of December and continue weekends through Dec. 18 at the John Barton Payne Building on Courthouse Square. The Clauses are hosted by Experience Old Town Warrenton.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Visits with the North Pole’s most famous residents are free, though donations to EOTW are accepted.
There will also be an option to buy tickets for $2 each to redeem at Santa’s Secret Workshop for small gifts for family and friends. “Our elves are more than happy to assist with these difficult decisions,” a press release from EOTW said.
Families should check in at Gumdrop Square, and elves will send a message when that family’s turn is close, giving visitors time to shop and explore Old Town instead of waiting in line.
EOTW does not provide a professional photographer, so families are encouraged to be prepared to capture the moment on camera.
For families who need to be especially cautious about COVID-19, there is an option to sit on a large rug near the Clauses and speak with them at a safe distance.
