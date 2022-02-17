Great Dane Eris was one of many unique treasures at Old Town Woodworking

Fauquier County residents love their dogs. They are paraded up and down Main Street during the First Friday Dog Days of Summer, meet up with fellow-canine friends at one of two local dog parks and cool off with water stations beside several Fauquier retailers.
Eris, a Great Dane, brightened workdays for the employees at Old Town Woodworking for more than a decade. She died Feb. 7.
Steve Bailey fell for Great Danes nearly 20 years ago when he adopted his first gentle giant from a breeder. Stonewall died when he was only 7 years old. “I knew what to expect of the breed’s lifespan. Large breed dogs just don’t live very long,” he said.
According to the American Kennel Club, Danes generally live between 8 and 10 years and some reach only 6 or 7 years of age. The larger the dog, the shorter the lifespan, but for families that make space for a large dog, the paw print they leave is indelible.
Bailey waited two years before adopting a second Dane, Eris. That was on October 27, 2010. At the time of her death on Feb. 7, Eris was an impressive 11 years, 3 months old. Eris accompanied Bailey to work at Old Town Woodworking, 545 Old Meetze Road.
“We came to the shop the day she was adopted. She was the lap dog of our office manager, [Erin Nieder], for as long as possible,” he said.
“Eris was an adorable puppy, and as she matured, it was clear she was very sweet, loving, loyal and smart,” said Bailey. Eris would track him through the workshop; if she lost track of him, she backtracked to find where she went off his scent.
Longevity thrives at the location. The property was once owned by William Hanback, a master cabinetmaker who operated his cabinet business there for more than 40 years.
Peter Hart and Doug Doudy are the current owners of the shop and have continued the legacy Hanback started nearly 100 years ago.
The shop doesn’t boast elaborate offices or display rooms. It operates without any unnecessary embellishments; those are reserved for the custom woodwork. “Our clients are typically designers working on behalf of high-end customers. When they come to the shop, they appreciate its simplicity,” Bailey said. All the craftsmanship at Old Town Woodworking is done by hand by three cabinet makers – Bailey is one of them -- using hand planes, carving chisels and hand laid inlays. A draftsman uses computer programs to generated designs, but once he crosses the office threshold into the workshop, the technology is left behind.
Eris was well-suited for the business since she too was quiet and unassuming. The large, gentle dog spent her days sleeping in the office or following Bailey through the workshop. She lifted her head when the store manager came in and she rummaged her nose deep in a desk drawer where the treats were kept until she was granted one. When deliveries were made, one treat was dropped beside the package for her.
Eris became a mascot for the business. Instagram pages included photos of Eris inspecting work in progress. When asked by a deliveryman if she bites, Bailey responded, “Eris doesn’t know dogs bite; please don’t tell her.”
Bailey was Eris’s owner, but everyone at Old Town Woodworking was a part of her family. When asked to sing the song of people, Eris howled out a tune.
Merle-colored Eris was well past her prime. At the end of her life, she weighted around 100 lbs, down from 125. On frigid winter days, she wore a vest to keep her frail frame warm. When she turned 10, Bailey celebrated with a hamburger for her from Five Guys.
Bailey credited her longevity to the fact that she was rarely alone, “Her family was at the shop, and she was always with them. We took turns walking with her on the land behind the shop,” he said.
In addition to long walks during the workday, Bailey took her hiking. On New Year’s Day, she hiked six miles with him in Shenandoah National Park.
Bailey has always known that Eris was a special dog. At the time of her death, she kept company with only a few Danes that are over a decade old. According to online records, Eris may have been one of the oldest Danes in the United States.
Old Town Woodworking offers many original pieces. “Our clients don’t want the kind of work that just anyone could produce; they want a one-of-a-kind showpiece,” said Bailey. This sentiment can be extended to Eris, who, like the items in the shop, was also one-of-a-kind.
