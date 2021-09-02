Grant funds environmental education

Friends of the Rappahannock spokeswoman Lis Heras announced earlier this month that roughly $140,000 of grant money will go toward funding an environmental education program at Fauquier and Culpeper county schools. The grant, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, will fund the program at Fauquier and Culpeper schools for three years.
The program, Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience, will combine classroom and hands-on learning to educate K-12 students about local watersheds and environmental issues.
According to a press release, Friends of the Rappahannock will partner with teachers and school staff to integrate the program into school curricula. Local environmental nonprofits Goose Creek Association and the Clifton Institute are also involved in the program’s development.
“Every year, hundreds of school children visit our property to learn about Virginia’s plants and animals, but we don’t usually get to spend a lot of time with their teachers,” said Eleanor Harris, managing director at the Clifton Institute. “We’re excited to work with Friends of the Rappahannock to teach teachers about watershed conservation and about how to engage their students with this important issue.”
