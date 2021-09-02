You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grant funds environmental education

  • 0
Summer camp

Children explored nature during a summer camp hosted by the Friends of the Rappahannock.

 Courtesy photo

Friends of the Rappahannock spokeswoman Lis Heras announced earlier this month that roughly $140,000 of grant money will go toward funding an environmental education program at Fauquier and Culpeper county schools. The grant, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, will fund the program at Fauquier and Culpeper schools for three years.

The program, Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience, will combine classroom and hands-on learning to educate K-12 students about local watersheds and environmental issues.

According to a press release, Friends of the Rappahannock will partner with teachers and school staff to integrate the program into school curricula. Local environmental nonprofits Goose Creek Association and the Clifton Institute are also involved in the program’s development.

“Every year, hundreds of school children visit our property to learn about Virginia’s plants and animals, but we don’t usually get to spend a lot of time with their teachers,” said Eleanor Harris, managing director at the Clifton Institute. “We’re excited to work with Friends of the Rappahannock to teach teachers about watershed conservation and about how to engage their students with this important issue.”

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..