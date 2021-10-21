You have permission to edit this article.
Grace Church in The Plains hosts Piedmont Regional Art Show and Sale Oct. 22 to 24

This painting, The Laird of the Manor Red Shouldered Hawk is by Patricia Rice.

Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains has announced the return of the Piedmont Regional Art Show and Sale, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.Normally a spring event, this year’s art show featuring 250 artworks will be held Oct. 22 to 24 in the church hall at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 6507 Main St. in The Plains. It will be the 73rd art show since it was first held in 1947. The show serves as a fundraiser for the church and as a showcase for area artists to exhibit their work, according to a press release from the church.

A second place winner from 2019, Farm Market Treasures, was painted by Linda Wright.

This year’s show opens with a Friday night gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Admission is $15 per person. The event is free to artists and sponsors. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24. Admission to the show is free. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours is required to attend the gala or show.

Over the years the art show has featured the works of regional artists of all media, ages and levels of experience, including the work of established professionals. Awards are given to winners in the categories of oil or acrylic, watercolor, graphics, photography and other media. Art may be purchased by guests.

Judging the entries in this year’s show will be local professional artists Debbie Cadenas, Lilla Ohrstrom and Patricia McMahon Rice. Cadenas studied art in college, but it wasn’t until she moved to Middleburg in 2004 that she began to paint in earnest. She says that the scenic Virginia countryside and the sheep and horses in her pasture inspires her artwork. Cadenas has chaired the Middleburg Arts Council and was the founder of Foxes on the Fence, an art show in Middleburg.

Ohrstrom resides in The Plains where she is the creative director of Youngblood Art Studio and is the primary art therapist. She studied at the Parsons School of Art, the Rhode Island School of Design and Skidmore College’s University Without Walls. She completed a master’s degree in art therapy and has an art therapy private practice in The Plains. Ohrstrom’s medium of choice is clay, but she experiments in metal, wire, plaster, paint and paper.

Rice is an award-winning artist specializing in fine art oil paintings in the classical realist tradition. Rice is an active member of the Portrait Society of America, the International Guild of Realism and Oil Painters of America.

More information about the art show and Grace Episcopal Church is available at www.piedmontartshow.org and www.facebook.com/artshowatgrace. Phone 540-253-5177, ext. 104. A gallery of the works of winners from the 2019 show can be viewed at https://www.gracetheplains.org/2019-art-show-winners-gallery/

