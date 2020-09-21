Gloria’s, a performing arts and events center located at 92 Main St. in Warrenton, will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 27 for its first event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atoka String Quartet will perform at 4 p.m.
This is a fundraising event for the arts center and all proceeds will go to Gloria’s, the arts center said in a news release.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m., Eddie Estes and Michael Harrington, master guitarists, will provide an evening of timeless classics, contemporary music, and more. Shannon Bielski and Moonlight Drive, featuring Jack Dunlap, bring bluegrass to Gloria’s at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. On Oct. 31, Gloria’s Halloween concert starts at 8 p.m. featuring Randoll Rivers & The Rivers Edge Band performing Elvis and country music classics.
All events are limited capacity to ensure social distancing so obtaining tickets early is recommended, the news release said. Doors open 30 minutes before all performances. For more information call 540-680-2296 or email info@gloriasmusic.com.
