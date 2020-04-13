A group of area Girl Scouts recently completed their Bronze Award project by finding a way to reach out to area nursing home residents from a distance.
Girl Scouts in local Troop 90035 just finished their Bronze Award, the highest award a Junior Girl Scout, in grades four and five, can earn, troop leaders Georgann Bowman and Jenn Stottlemyer said in an email.
The girls’ “original project had to change, just a bit, due to the quarantine- but they were able to make it happen,” Bowman said.
The Girl Scouts were planning ongoing visits to the Fauquier Health Nursing Home in Fauquier for their project, “Fun and Games Across the Generations.”
But due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, plans had to change.
“Of course we had to drastically alter our plans at least temporarily,” Bowman said in an email.
Instead of visiting in person, the Girl Scouts made “interactive cards” with word searches, crosswords and riddles and donated Girl Scout cookies to send to the nursing home.
“They achieved their bronze even with the temporary disappointment of not doing the initial event as planned and not having their recognition events as planned,” Bowman said.
The nursing home director “plans to set up a ‘Treat Cart’ to distribute cards and cookies so the residents can have a bright spot in this uneasy time,” the troop leaders said in a post on Facebook.
“We plan to make more cards and do it again,” the post said.
And, when possible, the Girl Scouts plan to reschedule their craft and game day event to visit the residents in person.
