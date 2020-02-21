It’s time to start planning your garden. Jim Hankins, executive director of the Fauquier Education Farm, recently presented a lecture on this topic -- as he does every year -- to help gardeners and growers get a handle on the upcoming planting season. Here are a few helpful tips.
First, get your soil tested. Virginia Tech soil test kits are available at the Virginia Cooperative Extension at 24 Pelham St., Warrenton. Most home soil tests are more expensive, and results are not nearly as detailed. If you follow the directions and recommendations of the VT soil report, your plants should be healthier, which will help them defend against insects and competing weeds.
Second, think about timing. Virginia Tech has a great planting guide to help with the timing of planting and harvesting based on hardiness zone. Most readers are in Zone 6b, but there is also a handy map to help figure it out. Visit https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/426/426-331/SPES-170.pdf.
Watch the weather forecast and be prepared to cover or protect more sensitive crops from extreme temps. Jim uses row cover fabric on the Ed Farm to protect his brassicas and other crops.
As a guideline, there are two holidays to help you remember traditional planting dates. For cool season crops, think of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Around this time, you can direct seed brassicas – kale, mustard greens, arugula, braising greens mixes and greens such as bok choy, tatsoi, and mizuna. Other winter-hardy vegetables that can be started from seed: English and sugar snap peas, carrots, spinach, leeks, turnips and potatoes.
Cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage do better as transplants. Start your own seeds now under lights (fluorescent or LED) or purchase starter plants nearer to early April. This is also a good time to direct seed lettuce, radishes and beets.
For warm weather crops, Mother’s Day is the holiday to remember. This date in mid-May usually falls after the danger of frost. Sweet Corn, green beans, cucumbers, summer squash, melons and a host of other vegetables can be direct seeded now. Tomatoes, peppers and eggplant do better as transplants. You can start your own (under lights) six weeks prior to Mother’s Day, or you can buy them.
If you want to stay in production of certain vegetables, try successive planting. Crops like lettuce, radish, and spinach mature quickly, and can be planted in smaller amounts every two weeks until June. After that, warmer temperatures cause cool season crops to flower and go to seed quickly, rendering the crop unusable.
Finally, don’t forget, you’re not alone. There are many resources out there to help you out. First, you can reach out to your local Master Gardener Help Desk starting in March. Call 540-341-7950, ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday and Friday 1 to 4 p.m. or email helpdesk@fc-mg.org. You can also speak with a master gardener in person at both the Warrenton and Rappahannock farmers markets from May to September or October.
If you want more hands-on experience, join Jim as a volunteer on the Education Farm. Learn to plant, harvest and so many other things, as you help stock our local area food banks with beautiful produce. He also offers education workshops throughout the year that focus on lazy potato production and vegetable variety selection just to name a few. Visit www.fauquiereducationfarm.org.
Tiffany Black is a long-time Warrenton resident and a recent graduate of the Fauquier/Rappahannock Master Gardener Program. She loves all things related to organic fruit and vegetable production. She volunteers on Berry Simple Farm in Opal and works at Powers Farm Brewery every Sunday.
