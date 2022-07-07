A local board game inventor, with numerous games to his credit, will feature his most recent game on the market during Warrenton Hobby Shoppe's game night from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 13 at Altered Suds Beer Company. The event is free, and participants can play party games, strategy games, role-playing games or request their favorite board game to play with family, friends and new faces.
Fauquier County native David Fox is a Warrenton Middle School math teacher and the owner and sole employee of Winner Games. He has created 50 games so far and will bring his music-based board game called Record Deal to the game night.
“There’ll be enough copies [that] if someone is interested, they can walk away with one that is not only complete, but it would be signed by the inventor,” Fox said.
The upcoming game night is one that was rescheduled after the first one was canceled due to the downburst on June 22. It is appropriately named Game Night: Take Two. Mady May, Warrenton Hobby Shoppe game master, said that about 14 people signed up for the canceled game night, and she hopes even more people sign up for next week’s event.
Registering for the event is not required, but participants will be able to play their first or second choice of board game if they register ahead of time, May said. Interested people can register for free through the Hobby Shoppe’s Facebook page or by scanning the QR code posted in both the Hobby Shoppe and Altered Suds.
May said she hopes the game night will get more people interested in board games. If the demand for board games increases, the Hobby Shoppe can carry more games that interest patrons, she said.
“It's [the game night] also kind of cool that it's not something that's electronic,” May said. “I mean, nothing against video games — I love video games — but sometimes there's nothing that can really beat sitting around a table and playing a board game with friends.”
Additionally, the game night could give board game players who might not have anyone to play games with “an opportunity to meet new people and play games that they can’t play alone," May said.
The Hobby Shoppe is typically known for selling RC cars but since the pandemic began, the shop owners, Wes McCarville and Lori Gibson, started carrying more board games for “people to do while they’re stuck indoors with their families,” May said.
In March 2020, Record Deal was released for people to purchase right as the pandemic swept across the U.S., Fox said.
In his 28 years creating games, seven of the 50 games Fox invented made it to the market. He began creating games in 1994, soon after graduating college. Fox and a few of his friends worked together on his very first game, Culture Pop.
“The games that were out there weren't to my liking,” Fox said. “So, I felt like ‘Well, why not just make it?’”
Fox’s most successful game is called Talking Crap, a party game that sold 25,000 copies nationally. He said he likes to make party games that have low stakes for the players, like Talking Crap, and he also likes to create games that use technology as part of the game play, like Record Deal.
“The ones [games] that I really like producing are just getting people together to laugh — a quick get,” Fox said. “I don't like overly complicated games.”
In the collection of board games he invented, there are numerous party games that he has been able to use in his 7th grade classroom to help teach his students math concepts. Although none of his games are explicitly about math, he used the spinner in some of his games to teach fractions and used the chances of students pulling the same cards to teach probability.
“So that’s a concept that is in the seventh-grade curriculum, and I could teach it this way, which was much more fun for the students,” Fox said.
As Fox continued to make games, he said he noticed that more and more people seem to get glued to their phones and fail to interact with other people. He hopes his games can be a counterweight to that disconnect.
When people connect through games, Fox said, “there’s nothing better. People will smile and laugh, and they really crave that sense of community and connections in an age of disconnect. It sounds a little trite, a little hokey maybe to say, but that's one of the reasons I do this -- to get people together and to spread joy,” Fox said.
Fox’s games can be found at discount stores, Amazon, TJ Maxx and his website: www.winner-games.net.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
