RappCats is hosting an evening of fun, friendship and good cheer Friday, Feb. 21, at Griffin Tavern, 659 Zachary Taylor Highway, in Flint Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. Ben Mason is providing the music.
There is no fee, but donations gratefully accepted to help provide food and veterinary care for the abandoned, abused, neglected, injured and homeless Rappahannock cats and kittens that are cared for at RappCats Adoption Center and in foster homes. Kitten season is coming. Visit www.rappcats.org or phone 540-987-6050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.