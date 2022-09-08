Inspired as a child by an annual hog roast prepared by his father, Luke Darnell learned early to appreciate the fine points of barbecue. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking in my backyard for football games and tailgate parties,” he said.
About 14 years ago, he entered his first local BBQ competition. “I joined a BBQ team and cooked with them for a few years,” he said.
A few months after leaving that team, in the fall of 2012, his wife, Kim, and best friend, Leigh Anne Terry, started their own team. Old Virginia Smoke was formed in early 2013 in Bristow.
It’s been a saucy ride ever since.
“We’ve had a lot of fun over the past ten years. We’ve traveled the country and met a lot of people,” said Darnell.
According to Darnell, BBQ is the second American art form -- after the blues. But while the United States may be the leader in BBQ cuisine, there is international competition as well. “Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all have strong BBQ teams,” said Darnell.
During the past decade, Old Virginia Smoke has taken home many awards, including three world championships.
In 2016, Old Virginia Smoke won its first World BBQ Championship. Darnell said, “We weren’t expecting to get into the top 10 and make it past the first day. We had no plan for the second day. Someone else in the competition had a Wagyu tri-tip they offered us, and we took it. We paired it with lobster bacon mac and cheese,” for the win.
The team’s next world championship was in 2017: the Kansas City Society Chicken Team of the year. The third was in 2021 when they again won with a chicken BBQ at the American Royal in Kansas City.
The team sources ingredients from all over the country. Their special seasoning and sauce come from Blues Hog Rub. “It’s the best BBQ sauce on the planet, why bother trying to make my own?” said Darnell.
Before the team’s third win, Darnell left his job as a lobbyist in January 2020 to open a full-time food truck and catering company. Kim helps with the contests and still works as a teacher in Loudoun County.
“It was very difficult. We lost tons of business in the first three weeks of the pandemic. We began doing home delivery with the food truck to keep the lights on,” he said.
The business remained afloat, and Darnell took classes to learn as much as he could. His confidence grew, and in January, he learned that the Food Network was accepting applications from BBQ chefs. “They were going to film at specific BBQ contests and follow five teams. I applied,” he said.
Old Virginia Smoke made the cut and was filmed over one weekend at Knoq-Out in Blairstown, New Jersey.
Darnell, whose personality is as big as he is, “adored” his time in the limelight. “It was a great experience. My wife and I had a lot of fun, and as it turns out, we got a lot of airtime,” he said.
Darnell plans on staying relevant. “Based on the positive feedback we’ve gotten from the show, we’re going to apply for more shows.”
When he isn’t cooking BBQ, Darnell can be found reading about the subject. Currently, he is reading “Big Bad Breakfast” by John Currence. “My mind is always on food. I’m always thinking of something new to make,” he said.
When asked what his favorite thing to eat is, the answer is a dish not often found on a BBQ menu: grouper. “I love fish and often BBQ it at home. If I could eat one protein for the rest of my life, it would be fish. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime,” he said.
Darnell and Old Virginia Smoke will appear at Molon Lave Vineyards at 10075 Lees Mill Road in Warrenton on Sept. 16 and Old Bust Head Brewery at 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill Farms, on Sept. 17, or online at www.oldvirginiasmoke.com.
