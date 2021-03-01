FRESH launches virtual workout clubs for students

Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health is collaborating with Old Town Athletic Club and the Warrenton Police Department to create virtual workout clubs designed for county students ages 11 and up.
Two virtual clubs, Hip Hop and Boot Camp, will allow students to dance and work out from home. Beginning March 2, new videos will be released on the FRESH YouTube Channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. Students can look for new hip hop videos on Tuesdays and boot camp videos on Thursdays. Once released, the videos will be archived for on-demand viewing.
In partnering with FRESH, Officer Chai Fuller, public information and community engagement officer for the Warrenton Police Department said that she saw an opportunity for the department to do something fun in the interest of children. She said she is excited to “engage with school-aged kids on a fun fitness level that doesn’t revolve around the police department or cruisers or equipment. The virtual clubs allow the department to become more involved with the young members of our community.”
The classes are free. There is no need to sign up in advance; no special equipment is necessary. Kim Forsten, co-owner of the Old Town Athletic Club, said she is eager to collaborate with Fauquier FRESH. “The pandemic has heightened our awareness for the need of increased community support and for the development of creative and innovative programs that can enhance the overall health and wellness and confidence in our youth. There is nothing more important.”
Students can join in each week to see special guests from Fauquier County Public Schools and the Warrenton Police Department. For more information on the release and use of the Virtual Clubs, those interested may visit the FRESH website at https://fauquierfresh.org/clubs/ or email Kristen McAuliffe at kmcauliffe@fcps1.org.
