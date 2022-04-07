“Life transitions can be overwhelming,” said Caitlin Adkins, owner of Spaces Organized & Styled, LLC (or S.O.S.), based in Marshall. “It’s very easy to lose control of your home and organization when you are overwhelmed.”
This was made even more true when COVID descended upon the region. “Just one of the things that COVID has taught us is that our homes were not designed for living, working and playing,” said Adkins. Adkins helps families designate certain areas for certain tasks and prevent rooms from bleeding into one another.
Adkins earned a master’s degree in legal studies and worked for international nonprofits helping women become more financially stable before starting her own business. Today, clients invite her into their homes for her fresh perspective.
Adkins is a member of the National Association for Productivity and Organizing Professionals and holds three of their certifications: house management, life transitions and residential organizing.
“I have worked with a lot of families with young children since launching,” she said. “It’s important for parents to learn how to get ahead of known clutter events, like birthdays and Christmas. I help them eliminate items before rooms get out of control.”
She works with families to donate gently used items. “I help families locate an organization they connect with. For example, I have used the Vietnam Veterans of America or their local church when appropriate,” said Adkins. “It is much easier for my clients to feel comfortable donating their things when they know it is going toward a cause that is important to them and not ending up in a dump. Because of this, I have many options and connections to local thrift stores and community-based organizations,” she added.
Among her clients is a recent widower. “It’s not easy to learn how to take care of things that a partner managed when they die. I help give clients, especially those who have lost a partner, the autonomy to take care of things -- from paperwork and meal planning to compiling emergency items -- in one location for quick retrieval.”
Adkins sees this need in the community. “It’s a more prevalent need among senior citizens who are downsizing, or as I like to call it, ‘right-sizing.’ But I work with people of all ages. My youngest clients are millennials moving into a new career or home without assistance from their parents.”
Adkins has also witnessed shame associated with disorganization. “There is a fair amount of guilt and feelings of embarrassment for not knowing how to do something someone thinks they should already know how to do. Becoming organized is a learned skill,” she added.
The process begins with a phone call. “I begin with an intake call to make sure we are a good fit for one another. During this call, I learn what my potential client is looking to achieve by hiring me. This call is followed up with a meeting where we spend up to an hour walking through the entire home and continue our conversation about what the goals are.”
The next meeting is when the work begins. “We will spend up to four hours together. Any longer is too taxing for everyone. This timeframe enables us to stay focused and on task.”
The most challenging clients are adult children who have recently lost a parent. “They typically dread meeting with me. It’s the second session where we become more productive and comfortable with one another.” Throughout the process, Adkins is someone that families can count on and turn to with questions.
The whole process can take up to six or eight months but can be fast-tracked if there is a life transition on the horizon such as relocation or a new baby.
Adkins sees it as working herself out of a job. “I’m teaching people what they need to know about home management. After working with me for one job, they won’t need me again.”
Adkins can be reached at 540-878-1087 or hello@spacesorganizedstyled.com. Visit www.spacesorganizedandstyled.com/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.