Effective leadership includes understanding how to lead from the heart, but how do you do that in today's world?
Heart-centered success coach Diane L. Haworth and leadership coach and strategist Shari J. Goodwin share their thoughts and key tools on this important topic. They will lead an interactive discussion intended to help attendees rethink this aspect of leadership and how they can incorporate it into their own lives.
Partnering for this event is Tim Dingus and the Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts. While the event is free, space is limited and pre-registration is appreciated. Register through www.eventbrite.com.
Discussion will be held Monday, Sept. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts, 92 Main St., in Warrenton.
Learn more about the presenters by visiting their websites:
Diane L Haworth: www.DianeHaworth.com www.BeLovePrinciples.org
Shari J. Goodwin: www.jaeger2.com
