Art teacher Adriana Foxley believes that no one should underestimate the sophistication of children. “Children have a lot of ability when they are given the right tools,” she said.
Foxley recently hosted an art show May 21 at her Warrenton atelier, where she welcomed her students and their families to enjoy a display of more than 80 art pieces from 50 students, ranging in age from 5 to 16; a few adult pieces were also included. Grouped by age, ribbons were awarded by an anonymous local judge.
“The art show was a beautiful representation of the young artists in the community,” Foxley said.
She offers instruction in watercolor, pastels, block printing, charcoal, graphite and trois crayons, which uses four natural pigments. There were examples of each style in the show.
“Rosie”
One of Foxley’s students, Nora, age 9, won second place for a pastel of her dog Rosie. Foxley said, “For Nora’s piece, I guided her toward pastels since would it be difficult to achieve the detail of Rosie’s fur with watercolor or another medium.”
Once the medium was decided, Foxley helped Nora select paper. “Paper is my favorite thing in the whole world,” said Foxley. “There are many different ways to make and dye paper, depending on what sort of fiber you are using, how fine or thick the pulp is, if you use a hot or cold press and so on. And every variation of paper will yield a different look to the art.”
Nora then drew a grid on her paper and Foxley provided instruction on how to look for “negative and positive space” and blocks of color. Nora filled the grid with the blocks of color she saw.
Foxley helped Nora see that black and white aren’t as clear as they seem. Black absorbs colors whereas white reflects it, therefore, black and white contain gradients of other colors.
Nora’s final portrait of Rosie depicts a large black and white sheep dog, with fur mopped around her face. The details of color and fur around her muzzle were well-executed, as were the variants of coloring in her fur.
Art classes
Foxley believes in giving students access to the very best supplies she can, which means that some students may work on an 8 x 10 piece of paper that costs $10. But although she offers high-end supplies, she said she keeps her tuition affordable. “I want the arts to be accessible to students who have a wide range of incomes. The arts create creative thinkers and solution makers. Anthropologists have proven that the more advanced a society becomes, there is more art. We need artists,” she said.
On average, students spend eight weeks finishing one piece. Some work on the same piece for 20 weeks while her youngest students fly through one piece each class, eager to see their finished work.
A global perspective
Foxley’s atelier is a classic model of an artist’s studio -- like how Monet or Cezanne would have learned, she said.
“My family lived overseas since my father worked for the state department,” said Foxley. “While we lived abroad, my mother home-schooled us, believing that she could offer us a more enriching education by seeing the countries we were living in,” she said.
While living in France, her mother took her and her siblings to Monet’s gardens, “I remember drawing Monet’s water lilies when I was 8. It was then that I decided to become an artist.”
Her family returned to the United States and settled in Rixeyville when she was 11, and Foxley began a mentorship with award-winning artist, Patricia Rice.
Foxley is moved by the support she has received for her studio, which opened in July 2020. “I have really connected with our community since opening my atelier. It’s evident that the people in this community support one another and are there for new businesses. It makes me want to support other small businesses more,” she said.
Foxley Atelier is located at 32 Waterloo St., Suite 207. Classes are open to students ages 5 and older. There is limited seating in every class.
Those interested may register for summer workshops at www.foxleyatelier.com.
