The pre-fungi part of this article is kind of my origin story.
I live on a couple of shambolic acres in Fauquier County. I’m Welsh — which is the most dramatic flavor of British — and it’s been an adjustment.
My first few months here were a wash of overwhelm and homesickness. I’d never been so landlocked or far from home. Navigating this new life was especially hard in the literal sense; at 35, I had never once driven a car. I was stranded.
I remember telling my husband I was getting a bus into town. I don’t remember what he replied because of all the laughing, but apparently public transport isn’t that much of a thing here. I know that now.
I also know now that the green card process can drastically restrict your ability to travel anywhere for a very long time. You also can’t work. Of course, most people approaching these kinds of life-changing decisions know this beforehand. I am not one of those people.
Now comes the full-fungi part of the article.
I am not overly educated, I’m not an expert or professional mushroom forager (Is there such a thing?). I am just someone who misjudged the amount of time they’d have on their hands and started poking about in the dirt under my feet. Since those remote first months here, barely a day has passed on this chaotic little corner when I haven’t felt like I’m going to find treasure in clay.
One such day the morels popped up. From nowhere, there were scores of them, dimpled mushrooms like coral rocks, frozen in the rippling wet grass.
They’re a delicacy of course, but their appeal is more than that. The thrill of the chase is tantalizing. They are shy little rock stars who visit like tourists and leave without review — almost impossible to replicate or encourage in the wild.
Morels enjoy a robust local fandom. I had only heard of them in passing until that day but when I posted the pics of our haul online, the comments came alive. I found mushroom maps, clubs and entire organizations tracking their short-lived emergence.
Morels can begin in late March, and the season can stretch into May. That means the season is upon us, and I’m out daily, poking hopefully around in the mud.
The grass that hosted our first harvest was full-sunned and lush. We had a couple of trees down, an ash, a hackberry, an elm or two … stump mounds and sawdust, and a well-scorched burn pile and firepit nearby. Which of these factors lured our pockmarked visitors?
Burn or fire morels will bloom only after a significant fire, but they’re dominant in the West and normally associated with pine trees in the East. I’m not sure our patch met the criteria, but it sure was exciting investigating.
Virginia morels, I learned, are more often found with dying elms and ashes, which sadly means habitats are being disseminated by Dutch elm disease and the emerald ash borer. The morel patch we had could have been the last hurrah of our dying trees.
There is a trove of information available on the Department of Wildlife Resources, and I urge anyone interested in habitats, hobbies, foraging or Fauquier to visit the website (https://www.virginia.gov/agencies/department-of-game-and-inland-fisheries/) first.
Of course, the only safe way to consume foraged mushrooms is under the instruction of an expert, but a little education goes a long way and the DWR website is a gift. A mushroom field guide is a must when trying to differentiate edibles from their less desirable lookalikes.
The false morel, though slightly more “halloweeny” and brain-like in appearance, looks a lot like the true morel when intact. By cutting it open, you will see a true morel, with its attached cap and stalk, is completely hollow; the false morel will have a more separate cap and stalk and be fibrous inside.
The mushrooms can appear in small handfuls or huge harvests. The size of your commitment to unearthing them will determine if you need to focus on make-them now recipes or ways to preserve your jackpot.
I committed a number of sins when trying to preserve what I couldn’t eat. In an ill-fated drying attempt in my oven, my poor morels became sticky jerky. Efforts to air-dry spoiled and failed.
I vow to do better in future, I pledge to the Mushroom King that I will learn, read and listen and share; just please, bring them back this year. Until then, let me know what you discover Fauquier Friends, because there’s treasure to be found, and I can’t wait.
