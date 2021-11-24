For the love of Fauquier: Staying quiet to fit in

Freelance writer Nichelle Calhoun sat down recently for an interview with Carlos Leon Vegas, a Fauquier-based cardiopulmonary technician. Leon told a layered tale of his immigrant history, the complex realities of being Hispanic in Fauquier and his deep love for the Piedmont.
“There is diversity here, but it is hidden,” Carlos Leon said as he sat down to share his perspective on what he says is the often-marginalized voice of the Hispanic community in Fauquier County. Leon lives in Warrenton with his wife Cristal and his two boys, Mikey, 22, and Brandon, 13.
While Leon acknowledges that the visibility of Hispanic people in Fauquier has increased in recent years, he wanted to share the complex experience he and others confront. According to Leon, their experiences straddle the love of their new home and the difficulties of confronting structural and interpersonal racism and xenophobia.
Despite Leon’s deep love for the rural, he was not born in the rolling countryside of the Virginia Piedmont; he was born in the densely urban capital of Guatemala in the early 1970s. His father, Carlos Leon, Sr., came to the United States in the 1980s in search of better opportunities, bringing his son with him when he was just 13. The elder Carlos Leon referred affectionately to his namesake as “Junior” so that he could fit in with the other American children in Prince William County, where they first lived upon arrival in the U.S.
In the late 1980s, father and son resided in a studio behind a barn after a visa sponsorship fell through. While the father was working long hours, his son was attending school; after classes, Junior was home alone.
Leon remembered, “Imagine, I was 13 years old; my mother was still in Guatemala; my father was working hard to support us and my family back home. I was always by myself — no one cooking for me or nurturing me in those moments of solitude.
“But even being alone, I took to farm life, which was so different from where I was from. I would sneak to pet the horses, although I knew I was not supposed to touch them. I really connected to rural life, to the horses, to the quiet, to the farm.”
One afternoon, the owner of the farm spotted the teenager petting the horses. It was the beginning of a familial relationship that would last decades. That day standing at the door to the studio, farm owners Perry and Betty Andrew told Leon to wash up, change clothes and come up for dinner. He did, and the dinners and nurturing continued. The Andrews were already in their 60s, but the three became so close that Leon still refers to them as Grandpa and Grandma. At Thanksgiving each year, it is Grandma’s macaroni and cheese that is a must on the table.
In those early years in the United States, Carlos Leon, Sr. worked relentlessly, doing all that he could to provide for his family, which was split between Virginia and Guatemala. He worked construction while also attending a union-sponsored school for foremen in Maryland. His son developed friendships, prioritized school and navigated xenophobia and racism in school.
In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Leon recalls being the only Hispanic student in class. He was bullied, despite trying to find community with the football team at Stonewall Jackson High School. He eventually left that school after ninth grade.
He then attended Osbourn High School, where he recalls developing camaraderie and friendship across ethnic lines. His friendships were diverse: white, Black and Asian. According to Leon, things were much less politicized and divisive there. He went on to graduate from Osbourn.
But before graduation in 1990, during his junior year, there was a turning point at home. His father, Carlos Leon, Sr. received a job opportunity in Los Angeles, a city where the Leons had relatives and extended family. The move to Los Angeles would have undoubtedly interrupted the younger Leon’s education, so Grandma and Grandpa put forth a difficult proposal. They offered to keep Junior until he graduated from high school. The proposal was accepted, and young Leon stayed, reuniting with his father in Los Angeles once his education was completed in 1992.
Although Leon was happy to be reunited with his father, he missed the Virginia Piedmont way of life, so he returned.
Leon began working in the healthcare industry, at first as a security guard. But just as his father had, he continued to move up; eventually, he became a cardiopulmonary technician. Not only had he returned to the way of life that felt most like home, he was in a profession where he was actively making a difference in the way he wanted.
However, societal challenges remained. These were disenfranchising challenges that marked his family as different.
In 2006, he moved back to Fauquier and enrolled his children in the public school system, but despite being born and raised in the United States and primarily English-speaking, his son was immediately put into English as a Second Language classes. Leon had to fight to remove his children from those kinds of remedial classes.
On the first day of school, Leon was told by another student on the bus that his parents believed Leon’s son didn’t belong there. Leon was angry that his son had been hurt by this comment, but his inner circle of family and friends told him to let it go. He did.
Societal obstacles continued. Leon specifically cited the Prince William law, 287(g), promoted by the former Board of County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart (R), which permitted police officials to check the immigration status of those arrested and release them to federal immigration officials. Leon said it was a distinctive turning point in the Hispanic community.
“Latino people were afraid to even send their children to school when the law went into effect — there were massive absences across Prince William County.”
The easier relationships across cultural and racial lines he recalled from his Osbourn days in the early 1990s were gone, said Leon, “Hispanics are tolerated, not wanted.”
Leon said Hispanics in Fauquier County value working hard and providing for their families. Sometimes that means when injustice occurs, Hispanic families might not be as visible with their dissent. In his view, his community is largely invisible because they are often living on farms, working hard to provide for families, both locally and back home. Many don’t speak or read English well and may not know their full rights or are afraid of repercussions.
“Living here as a Latino is like playing the lottery, one day you might have a great day, the next day you are told in the supermarket that you don't belong here.” He said he notices this most when he is conversing with his wife in Spanish in public. “That is when you receive the uninvited looks, stares and comments. However, if someone is speaking French, or Russian, and not identified as Latino, people have a different reaction. It is more of a welcoming curiosity and people might even ask where the person is from.”
Leon remembered that in the early 2000s, most Latinos lived in the complexes in apartments near Walgreens. “Many worked on farms, in construction, landscaping and the majority of the Hispanic population was Mexican, Salvadoran, Honduran and Guatemalan.”
He said that while the previous generation mostly focused on working and keeping to themselves, the younger generation is making a wave, aspiring to more civil rights, visibility and opportunities. Seeing this changing visibility makes Leon proud, he said. “Many who worked for others originally have gone on to be business owners, own their own landscaping businesses and construction companies; some of us have advanced in business and healthcare.”
During the pandemic, Leon has been on the front lines as a cardiopulmonary technician. He calls it “one of the hardest things he has ever done.” One of his old high school friends became ill with COVID-19 and was in Leon’s care. Leon recalled how his friend in his final days wanted to speak about those good old times they had at Osbourn in the early 1990s. These memories dominated some of his last conversations.
“Fauquier is very beautiful countryside. Fauquier County grows on you, and you start to love it -- the history and the way we live -- makes you appreciate it. Living here as a farm boy shaped who I am today. And what I want others to understand is that this is home -- that this country, county, as everyone else loves it, we love it, too.
“This is home.”
