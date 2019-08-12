Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.