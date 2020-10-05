The Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton hosted its annual Hot Air Balloon Rally Oct. 3 and 4, complete with COVID-19 prevention measures. Hot air balloon launches were held both days at 7 a.m. and at 6 p.m., and rides were offered. The Flying Circus held airshows on both days as well.
Some residents in Bealeton woke to see balloons sailing past their windows, and neighborhood children ran along sidewalks to get a better look as the colorful balloons bobbed on air currents above subdivisions.
