photo_ft_news_hot air balloon 1_100720.jpg

The owl balloon is a popular favorite every year at the annual Hot Air Balloon Rally. 

 Photos by Allen McRae
photo_ft_news_hot air balloon_100720.jpg

This brightly colored balloon lit up the Bealeton landscape Saturday morning. 

 

 

The Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton hosted its annual Hot Air Balloon Rally Oct. 3 and 4, complete with COVID-19 prevention measures. Hot air balloon launches were held both days at 7 a.m. and at 6 p.m., and rides were offered. The Flying Circus held airshows on both days as well. 

Some residents in Bealeton woke to see balloons sailing past their windows, and neighborhood children ran along sidewalks to get a better look as the colorful balloons bobbed on air currents above subdivisions. 

photo_ft_news_hot air balloon 2_100720.jpg

