Fly fishing film festival available virtually beginning July 15

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Virginia beginning July 15, features 10 films showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. The event is sponsored by the National Sporting Library & Museum, Middleburg.
Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival is $10 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/605e0bd599812300c10d1f00. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. showing. Once logged in, access to the films will be viewable for seven days.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event. The 2021 grand prize will include thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.
Among the films to be screened are:
- “Turbo Giants,” by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.
- “The Art of Fly Fishing,” by Bluff Line Media. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.
- “The Wanderer,” 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.
- “Tuna Fuerte,” by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.
- “Raising Ghosts,” a steelhead odyssey.
- “Baltics,” tangling with Baltic salmon.
- “Raised on Rainbows,” the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.
For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.
