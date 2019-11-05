If Aluminum Overcast was the star of the “Spirit of Aviation” celebration at the Manassas Regional Airport on Oct. 24 to 27, its co-stars were the five World War II U.S. Army aviators who were taken back 75 years in time aboard the restored B-17 Flying Fortress.
The event was hosted by the National Capital chapter 186 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which owns and operates the aircraft.
On board the first flight was James C. “Jimmie D” Dieffenderfer, 99, a retired Air Force colonel who piloted B-17s during the war, and his insights added much to the historic narrative. A resident of Orlando, Florida, Dieffenderfer was accompanied on the flight by his son Scott, who videotaped the action.
As with all “Spirit of Aviation” flights, passengers were given a safety briefing by Aluminum Overcast Crew Chief Tim Burgoine. He also gave a brief history of the aircraft and described a typical bombing mission in the European Theater during the war.
Burgoine noted that bombing missions over Europe were generally made at 30,000 feet, exposing the crew to extreme cold during the eight- to 10-hour missions.
Then there were the attacks by German fighters and the intense anti-aircraft artillery fire from positions ringing the targets – before the long flight back to bases in England, often with severe damage and wounded crew on board.
Burgoine pointed out that during the course of the war, one-third of the aircraft sent on missions didn’t make it back.
A warrior’s story
Dieffenderfer, a native of West Virginia, earned his private pilot’s license during his junior year, participating in VPI’s first Civilian Pilot Program. He noted that his training sessions at VPI only cost $15.
Graduating in 1941 with a degree in electrical engineering, he entered the Army Air Corps, completing his military pilot training in March 1942.
Dieffenderfer was first assigned to the 74th Bombardment Squadron in Panama, where he flew twin-engine B-18s. His next assignment was flying B-17s with the 63rd Bombardment Squadron, 43rd Bomber Group (H). He expected to be sent to Europe, but instead the 43rd was sent to the Southwest Pacific to fight the Japanese.
During his first tour, then-Lt. Dieffenderfer flew 46 combat missions, attacking Japanese shipping and ground targets. “We flew below 10,000 feet, so it wasn’t that cold,” he recalled. “You couldn’t hit a ship from 30,000 feet.”
Perfecting their tactics, bomber pilots would drop to 250 feet to attack Japanese ships, “skip bombing” across the water to get a direct hit. Flying this low, they depended on U. S. fighters to provide top cover. High-level bombing of Japanese-held islands was generally done between 17 to 18,000 feet.
His tour of duty in the Pacific completed, Dieffenderfer returned to the U.S. in August 1943 and was reassigned as an instructor pilot at Gowen and Mountain Home airfields in Idaho, where he trained aircrews in B-24, B-29 and B-32 bombers.
During the remainder of his 29-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Dieffenderfer put his electrical engineering background to work, holding positions developing aircraft and space systems. He was responsible for developing new materials at the laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio, and later as executive officer for the Deputy Chief of Research and Development at the Pentagon.
He retired in 1970 as the vice commander of the Office of Aerospace Research in Washington, D.C., and had a second career working in the civilian electrical field.
Rising to the challenges
During the pre-flight briefing, Burgoine asked how the United States, unprepared to fight a world war in 1941, could rise to meet the challenge. Dieffenderfer replied, shifting the focus to the efforts on homefront.
“The generation before us went on ration books, turned in their (aluminum) pots and pans,” he recalled. “You couldn’t get butter, you couldn’t get meat, and you were limited to three gallons of gasoline a month.”
Burgoine agreed that the war effort involved everyone from all generations, working to defeat the enemy. That included building 12,000 B-17s, as well as thousands of other aircraft, ships, armor, artillery and much more. “If they hadn’t done it, we would be speaking German or Japanese,” added Dieffenderfer.
“As heroic the effort was at home, it was what happened overseas that mattered – the coming together to accomplish what had to be done. It was incredible,” said Burgoine. Addressing the WWII veterans, he concluded with a simple “Thank you.”
Contact John Toler at jtoler@fauquier.com
