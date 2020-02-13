Ready for some romance on Valentine’s Day? “First Lady,” is premiering this weekend at theaters nationwide, including close to home at Regal Cinema in Manassas.
The film is a romantic comedy, written and produced by Nina May, who lives in nearby Rappahannock County. Described as a classic romantic comedy, “First Lady” has as its backdrop all the dynamics of presidential politics and all the charm of a modern-day fairytale. The leading lady, played by May’s longtime friend Nancy Stafford, runs for the office of first lady. Along the way, she gets a proposal that may be hard to pass up. The whole family will enjoy this romance with a twist.
May’s idea for the theme of “First Lady” comes from her interest in the political arena. “It’s funny … I’d done radio commentary for years … I’ve always been a political junkie,” said May. “Friends would ask me … ‘Would you every think about running for president?’
“My answer was always ‘No, but I’d like love to run for first lady’ … I got to thinking about that … a funny kind of concept.”
May said that she had been working on several scripts at the time, but they were heavier in nature. “I wanted to do something lighter and more comic … then I added romance.”
American actor and director Corbin Bernsen, known for his work in television, moved from his role as an opportunistic lawyer in “L.A. Law” to a charming prince in “First Lady.”
May’s company pairs novice actors and actresses with seasoned ones, making for a meaningful experience all round. Taking on the role of mentor in addition to writer and producer is rewarding.
“I love it … finding undiscovered talent,” said May. That has been accomplished through her company Renaissance Women Productions.
“We hire professionals and then we bring on the ones who’ve never done this before … interns who are on the job learning … we’ve discovered a lot of new talent.”
“I feel really good about it,” said May. “It satisfies the mothering side of me... We also try to set an example on set … no divas … it’s not about focusing on one star … they are all stars.”
May recalls a conversation with director Steven Spielberg where they discussed the benefits of everyone working together on set. “Everything totally equal,” said May. “He agreed … they’re all stars.”
Early response to the film has been good. May believes that there should be more films that are family friendly and that can be seen together.
May’s romance with film goes back several years when she produced “A Life Fine Tuned” in 2011 and “The Daily Bread” in 2017.
This last is a video series focused on how a group of women survive chaos. Some take to the forest as warriors and some remain in the kitchen, cooking up survival recipes.
“If you like God, guns and girls, this show is for you,” said creator/writer/director Nina May in a press release at the time. She produced the show through her company Renaissance Women Productions. “There’s plenty of entertainment and excitement here, but also, many thought- provoking ‘what if?’ moments.”
Given her many interests and talents, May can be described as a Renaissance woman herself. She created the nonprofit Renaissance Foundation to showcase the talents of budding actors, screenwriters and filmmakers, to give them an opportunity to shine. For the past two decades, the company has produced award-winning documentaries, shorts and television shows. Her projects are faith-based and filmed locally, using predominantly local actors and crews.
Over the years, May has garnered a legion of faithful followers for her films. Rappahannock writer Chris Doxzen has described her as a “beautiful, highly intelligent woman, she is also a force of nature, and any attempts at capturing her essence present challenges to even the most gifted of wordsmiths.”
Marianne Clyde, president and founder of Be the Change Foundation, with a mission to empower, strengthen and inspire women, recently retired from her decades as a holistic psychotherapist. She and May share an entrepreneurial spirit and the two dynamos are friends.
“I am very excited about Nina's upcoming movie. She is a dear friend and I have seen her creative skills blossom over many years and am so proud of her to have this latest movie released nationwide in theaters,” said Clyde. “And Valentine's Day is the perfect day to release this fun, sweet romantic comedy that I have had the privilege of previewing and am so proud of her.”
May currently has four other scripts that are ready to move into development, including a sequel to “First Lady.” “Perhaps for next Valentine’s Day,” said May. “It’s amazing that ours is the only romantic comedy releasing on Valentine’s Day … there’s a horror flick, a foreign movie and some serious ones.”
For May, “First Lady” is a big deal. “It’s really important that people come out when it first opens … depending on ticket sales … that determines how long it stays in the theaters,” said May. “We’re up against big competition … it’s really a David vs. Goliath kind of thing.”
"First Lady” is a date night for the whole family, in theaters Feb. 14.
Reach Anita Sherman at asherman@fauquier.com
