First Fridays will return to Old Town Warrenton beginning next month after the town council approved an application for the event. The revived event will be held on Main Street from Third to Fifth streets and will take place June 3, July 8, Aug. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Experience Old Town Warrenton and Allegro Community School of the Arts are sponsoring the event. An EOTW press released explained that the First Fridays this year will feature “major changes” from years past, including making the west portion of Main Street open to pedestrians only during the event.
The changes are intended to “focus the energy of First Fridays on our merchant community rather than out-of-town vendors.” Vendors will be “community-focused organizations in the area and activities based,” the press release said.
More details will soon be released at oldtownwarrenton.org.
Allegro Block Party
The Warrenton Town Council also approved an application from Allegro to host a “block party” on Culpeper and Court streets on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The 21-and-over event will feature live band on stage, plus catered food and alcohol. More details will be released at allegrocsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.