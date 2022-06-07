Warrenton’s First Friday event on June 3 attracted crowds to town. Businesses stayed open late; there was music, an ice cream truck and special attractions – like a robotics demonstration from the FROGbots. Also, for the younger crowd, there were bubble machines and hula hoops. There were even “kids’ tables” sized for children.
A few tents offering unusual fare – like a honey vendor – were featured, and several Old Town businesses brought their businesses out onto Main Street’s sidewalk.
Joelle Fryman, new director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, said, “It was just wonderful to feel that sense of togetherness again. We truly appreciate all of the hard work and planning done by Allegro in order to bring everything to fruition and are so thankful for the support of our local businesses, merchants, vendors and families. This event speaks to who we are as a community, and we look forward to seeing everyone on July 8 for our next First Friday.
