Veteran mom Sophie Elliot was feeling great less than 20 hours after giving birth to her third child. Smiling and laughing, when someone dropped her new baby’s pacifier, she caught it before it hit the floor without missing a beat.
The Bealeton mom dressed in a flowered robe to have her picture taken, with baby Bristol Leigh Thomas swaddled in the same pattern. Her two other girls, Payton, 6 and Cambrie, 16 months, also have matching outfits. She ordered the outfits from Posh Peanut ahead of Bristol’s arrival, although Elliot’s husband Travis Thomas, a Culpeper County deputy, declined to dress in matching duds.
Clearly, this is not this 27-year-old mom’s first rodeo.
Bristol was Fauquier Hospital’s first baby of 2020, born on Monday, Jan. 6, at 3:27 p.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Elliot said she remembers the time because it’s her sister’s birthday. Her sister, a student at James Madison University, had another influence on the birth of her niece. Elliot said, “I was induced so that Bristol would be born while my sister was home for break.”
The new (again) mom said that this birthing experience was the easiest of the three. “I pushed for about one minute. It might be a record.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.