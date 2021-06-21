Fireworks message from Fauquier County Fire Marshal

The only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show. As with every year, it is important to know that fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers often resulting in injuries. Consumer fireworks, namely sparklers and ground-based fountains, are legal to possess and use on private property.
Consumer fireworks that rise into the air, explode, travel laterally on the ground or emit projectiles are illegal to possess or use anywhere in Virginia. Possession and/or use of these or any fireworks or materials is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. Some of the fireworks considered illegal under that law include firecrackers, torpedoes, bottle rockets and mortars. The offense for illegal fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine. However, fireworks that stay on the ground, like pinwheels, fountains and sparklers, are legal through the state code.
For backyard displays using legal consumer fireworks, wet down the area before use to prevent accidental fires. Ground-based fireworks should be placed on open, stable, flat surfaces, keeping onlookers 20 feet from the display. Adult supervision is critical! Keep children from running while using sparklers as they burn at a temperature of more than 1,200 degrees, hot enough to cause severe burns and ignite clothing.
Used fireworks should be placed in a metal container, soaked with water, and allowed to cool overnight in a location that is at least 15 feet away from any building or structure. Re-check in the morning. Never pick up fireworks that were "duds' or did not fire, as they may still be active! Wait 20 minutes and treat as spent fireworks, soaking overnight and placing in a metal container with a lid, away from any structure.
Fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires caused an average of 5 deaths, 46 civilian injuries and an average of $105 million in direct property damage. Fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2019 (95% confidence interval 7,100 – 12,900).
The estimated rate of fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in the United States is 3.1 per 100,000 individuals. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36% of the estimated fireworks-related injuries. Similar to last year, nearly half of the estimated emergency department treated, fireworks-related injuries were to individuals younger than 20 years of age.
For more information, call the Fauquier County fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 422-8823.
