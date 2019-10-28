Most of us know who are grandparents are and perhaps their siblings. Going further back can reveal interesting ancestries and intriguing connections.
Have you ever wondered about your ancestors? Wonder where your family came from? Thought about diving into genealogy but don’t know where to start? Maybe started a little digging and ran into the all-so-common brick walls that are common when researching? An upcoming workshop can help focus your research.
Sponsored by the Fauquier Court House chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, with the Culpeper Minute Men chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, classes on family history research and resources will be offered free to the public on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main Street, Warrenton. Instruction will include courthouse records, African-American research, researching the internet, DNA, DAR, SAR and organizing your research.
The Fauquier Court House chapter members have been hosting the volunteer-run workshop since 2007. They, with members of the Culpeper Minute Men chapter, will assist family historians with starting or continuing their research on their ancestry.
Not interested in, or think you aren’t eligible for a genealogical society? This workshop is still for you – everyone, even casual researchers who just want to learn a little more about their family history, are welcome.
The doors open at 9 a.m. Attendees will be welcomed by the regent of the FCH chapter and the president of the CMM chapter. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be served.
Over the course of the day guests will attend eight classes:
- Courthouse Records,
- African-American Resources & Research,
- No Vital Records-Now what?,
- Researching the Internet in Your PJs,
- Daughters of the American Revolution Resources,
- Sons of the American Revolution Resources,
- Organizing Your Research, and a fascinating new class,
- DNA in Proving Family Links, will be introduced this year.
Lunch will be provided, and the lunchtime presentation, “Who Were the Parents of Elizabeth Terhune?”, will be by Joseph Dooley.
Attendees who pre-register will be eligible for door prizes (last year’s door prizes included two free DNA kits, two Family Tree Maker software packages, and three annual subscriptions to genealogy websites [MyHeritage, Fold3, Newspapers.com] – a total value of $1,100).
“The Fauquier Court House chapter and the Culpeper Minute Men chapter look forward to sharing the fun and excitement of family history research with their guests,” said Cat Claunch Schwetke, honorary regent with the Fauquier Court House chapter.
While there is no charge, reservations are needed by Oct. 28 to guarantee that you receive handouts and lunch. Spaces are limited. Contact Candy Weitz at candyweitz@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.