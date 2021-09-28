FCT’s Jesus Christ Superstar extends run to include Oct. 1 and 2

Due to popular demand and sold-out performances, Fauquier Community Theatre has extended its September run of “Jesus Christ Superstar” to include Oct. 1 and 2. The musical is being presented at the Theater on the Green in Vint Hill where there have been standing ovations for all five performances so far.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s theatrical masterpiece began on Broadway 50 years ago. Loosely based on the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.
Matt Moore, director of FCT’s production and his team had begun their work in early 2020. The cast was learning the score, filled with such emotional pieces as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.” Then the pandemic hit, and the world stopped.
Moore recounted how he felt when they were able to reassemble to rehearse. “There was one moment that struck me - our first all cast rehearsal after our hiatus was a very emotional moment. I had a hard time walking into the room, and I’m not ashamed to admit that my eyes teared up, seeing us all together again.”
The director and his company of performers, musicians and crew members have experienced the excitement of opening night, full audiences and an extension of the production into the first weekend of October. The live orchestra ensemble adds much to the show, along with the experienced singers’ voices.
Matt Moore has a simple hope for the audiences who share Jesus Christ Superstar with the enthusiastic cast and crew: “My personal hope is that you connect with the story and allow it to wash over you as you enjoy the performance. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it as I have.”
Moore’s artistic team includes vocal director Katy Benko Miner, orchestra director Catherine Drummond and choreographer Josie Corrado. The production is sponsored by Brookside Neighbors and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Jesus Christ Superstar continues at the Vint Hill Theater on the Green located at 4225 Aiken Drive in Warrenton on October 1 and 2 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $18 for students, $20 for seniors, and $22 for adults, and are available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760. FCT requests that audience members wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread. Also in place are social distancing seats.
FCT is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and locally by the PATH Foundation, Jesse and Rose Loeb Foundation, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
